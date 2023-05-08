The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Business News Chicago

Workers at Chicago REI store vote to join union

The store at 905 W. Eastman St. becomes the outdoors retailer’s fourth with a unionized staff.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Workers at Chicago REI store vote to join union
REI store at 905 W Eastman St., Chicago

Workers at the REI store on the Near North Side voted to unionize.

Google Street View

Workers at the Near North Side store of REI have voted to unionize, part of a nationwide push to organize at the outdoors retailer.

Employees at the 905 W. Eastman St. store voted to affiliate with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The proposed bargaining unit will cover about 64 employees.

Organizers cited a “living wage” and more predictable hours as among key goals for collective bargaining. They also cited a pattern of unfair treatment by REI, a company based near Seattle that is organized as a co-op.

“This is a win for the people who REI has unfairly fired, denied transfers and promotions to, denied the opportunity to flourish in the proper department and so many other grievances,” said employee Sarah Diefenbach, a member of the store’s organizing committee, in a statement provided by the union.

“We want the co-op to be successful, and we want to truly share in that success,” Diefenbach said.

The secret-ballot election certifying union membership took place at the store Thursday. The National Labor Relations Board said the tally was 41-8 favoring the union. The NLRB, which supervises union elections, said five challenged ballots were not counted because they would not affect the outcome.

The store becomes the third REI store in the U.S. whose workers have affiliated with the RWDSU, the others being in New York City and outside Cleveland. Employees at a store in Berkeley, California, have joined the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

REI issued a statement saying it supports workers’ right to vote on unionization “and we will continue to support our employees going forward as they begin to navigate the collective bargaining process.” The company has 181 stores, with other Chicago-area locations in Vernon Hills, Northbrook, Oakbrook Terrace and Orland Park.

The employer has five business days to object to the election process. If there is no objection, federal law requires it to start bargaining in good faith.

The NLRB said it has logged petitions for union elections at four more REI stores in the U.S. It also said it is reviewing 17 charges of unfair labor practices against the company resulting from the organizing drives, none of them tied to the Chicago store.

Next Up In News
Museum Campus to adjust operations for NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Man fatally shot in Chatham
Woman and child found critically injured on Kennedy Expressway near the Loop
5 suspects in custody in fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston
Biden’s failed pick of Gigi Sohn for FCC post shows influence of dark money on U.S. politics
Naperville, state of Illinois urge U.S. Supreme Court not to block ban on assault-style weapons
The Latest
Visitors look at sharks and other fish swim by at Shedd Aquarium’s Wild Reef exhibit, Monday, December 19, 2022. Researchers have been documenting Parthenogenesis in a female Zebra sharks, Bubbles, at the aquarium.
Entertainment and Culture
Museum Campus to adjust operations for NASCAR Chicago Street Race
The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium announced changes to their hours of operation between June 28 and July 3.
By Catherine Odom
 
Tiger Woods stands near then-girlfriend Erica Herman last year in Ireland.
Golf
Tiger Woods’ legal battle against former girlfriend escalates
Erica Herman accusing the golf superstar of beginning their sexual relationship when she was his employee and threatening to fire her if she didn’t sign a nondisclosure agreement she now wants voided.
By Terry Spencer | Associated Press
 
merlin_109205982.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Gun assault rates for Chicago kids doubled, suspects taken into custody in fatal shooting of off-duty officer and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Northwestern guard Boo Buie announced on social media that he intends to return to the Wildcats next season.
College Sports
Boo Buie returns to Northwestern, withdraws from NBA Draft
“This place is truly special. But I’m not done yet. Wildcat Nation, I’m back,” Buie said in a video posted on Twitter.
By Gene Farris
 
The Benito Juarez High School Folkloric Dance group performs Saturday at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Pilsen’s Dvorak Park.
La Voz Chicago
Celebración de Cinco de Mayo en Pilsen también protesta los altos impuestos a la propiedad
“Estamos tratando de preservar el vecindario”, dijo Pat González, una residente semi-retirada.
By Violet Miller
 