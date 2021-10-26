 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sky’s Diamond DeShields debuts on ‘The Bachelorette’ tonight

DeShields and Dearica Hamby of the Las Vegas Aces take a number of the 30 men vying for Bachelorette contestant Michelle Young’s heart on a basketball date that includes a game of pickup and a “shoot your shot” challenge.

By Annie Costabile
The Sky’s Diamond DeShields will appear on tonight’s episode of “The Bachelorette.”
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Sky’s Diamond DeShields is making her Bachelorette debut Tuesday night.

No, not as the one looking for love but as a guest basketball coach with Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby.

“I got a text message one day and said ‘Sure, I’ll do it,’” DeShields said.

The episode was filmed in Los Angeles during the WNBA season.

DeShields flew to California for the one-day shoot over the Olympic break. She ran the idea of her missing one practice to be part of the episode by Sky coach/general manager James Wade and he was alright with it.

DeShields and Hamby have been close friends going all the way back to their days playing together at Norcross High School in Georgia.

The two have always shown familial support for each other in their professional careers. DeShields was in Las Vegas in July to style Hamby and her daughter Amaya for the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game. Hamby was present for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to witness DeShields winning her first-ever title.

“She’s my sister,” Hamby said after the Sky won their first WNBA title nearly two weeks ago. “I know it was a rough year for her, but this makes it worth it.”

DeShields admittedly has never watched an episode of the Bachelorette but plans to watch hers and Hamby’s episode which airs tonight at 7 p.m. on ABC-7.

The WNBA stars take a number of the 30 men vying for Bachelorette contestant Michelle Young’s heart on a basketball date that includes a game of pickup and a “shoot your shot” challenge.

DeShields and Hamby serve as coaches of the two teams.

As for what to expect when these guys get on the court with DeShields and Hamby:

“Some of them could play basketball and some of them were absolute trash,” DeShields said.

