Kahleah Copper propels Sky to 86-83 Game 3 win; Sky lead Sun 2-1

“Kahleah Freaking Copper.”

Everyone is familiar with the phrase that Copper has coined and the performances that evoke its use. Sunday was one of those performances.

Copper went off for 26 points, nine in the fourth quarter, propelling the Sky to a 86-83 win over the Sun and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

“She’s been our emotional leader,” Sky coach/general manager James Wade said.

Relentless was the hot word of the morning ahead of Game 3. By the fourth quarter, it was clear whoever went on a run late was going to get the win.

Copper’s nine points in the fourth were part of a 7-0 late Sky run that had them up six with under four minutes left in the game. More action could not have been packed into those final four minutes.

That late run was sparked by a charge taken by Courtney Vandersloot.

“In a game like this with everything that’s at stake you have to be willing to sacrifice your body,” Wade said.

Game 4 is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Wintrust Arena. The Sky are one win away from playing in the WNBA Finals.