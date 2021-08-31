 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mercury end Sky’s three-game winning streak

Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 18 points, and Candace Parker was held to two points.

Diamond DeShields #1 of the Chicago Sky lays up a shot ahead of Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the WNBA game at the Footprint Center on August 31, 2021 in Phoenix.
PHOENIX — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 20 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 103-83 on Tuesday night to win their seventh straight game,

Kia Nurse added 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Brittney Griner returned from a one-game absence (ankle) to score 18 points. Diana Taurasi hit five 3-pointers and had 17 points.

Phoenix (16-10) clinched a playoff berth earlier in the evening with losses by the New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks.

Griner made a running shot, Nurse and Taurasi made back-to-back 3s and Nurse hit a jumper in a 10-0 run that pushed the Mercury’s lead to 65-54 with about four minutes left in the third quarter and Chicago trailed by at least seven points the rest of the way.

Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 18 points. Azura Stevens and Diamond DeShields each scored 15 and Courtney Vandersloot added 11. Candace Parker was held to two points.

The Sky (14-13) had their three-game win streak snapped.

Phoenix, which scored 106 points in a 27-point win over New York last Wednesday, topped the 100-point plateau for the second time this season.

