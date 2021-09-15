September 16 proclaimed as ‘Candace Parker Day’ in Chicago

September 16 will never be the same in Chicago after Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a proclamation Wednesday evening marking it “Candace Parker Day.”

Parker, one of professional basketball’s most decorated athletes, grew up in Naperville. She led Naperville Central to two state titles before embarking on her collegiate career at Tennessee where she helped the Lady Vols win two NCAA championships.

Drafted first overall in the 2008 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, Parker became the first player in league history to be named rookie of the year and MVP in the same season.

Her accolades include WNBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time league MVP, six-time WNBA All-Star, Euroleague champion and 2020 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Wednesday night Parker’s friends and family including former teammate Chelsea Gray were in attendance to listen as the Mayor announced Candace Parker Day. Parker had no knowledge of the announcement.

“I never envisioned this,” Parker said. “That’s what is so special about basketball. It opens up so many doors. I have the mayor saying she watched me play my senior year. Her daughter is playing basketball now. It’s about carrying it on and trying to open up more doors for the next.”

Along with Parker earning her own day in Chicago, Adidas announced three new colorways for Parker’s signature shoe as part of the brands new Candace Parker Collection. There are only nine players in the WNBA’s 25-year history with their own sneaker. Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart became the latest player when she signed a multi-year shoe deal with Puma in May.

This year with the Sky, Parker has been a key piece as the team prepares for its third consecutive playoff appearance. The Sky clinched a spot in the 2021 playoffs after their 92-84 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 5. Parker finished with a double-double 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The sixth-seeded Sky have two more regular-season games against the Aces on Friday and the Indiana Fever on Sunday.