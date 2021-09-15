 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

September 16 proclaimed as ‘Candace Parker Day’ in Chicago

Along with Parker earning her own day in Chicago, Adidas announced three new colorways for Parker’s signature shoe as part of the brand's new Candace Parker Collection.

By Annie Costabile
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared Sept. 16 “Candace Parker Day.”
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared Sept. 16 “Candace Parker Day.”
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

September 16 will never be the same in Chicago after Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a proclamation Wednesday evening marking it “Candace Parker Day.”

Parker, one of professional basketball’s most decorated athletes, grew up in Naperville. She led Naperville Central to two state titles before embarking on her collegiate career at Tennessee where she helped the Lady Vols win two NCAA championships.

Drafted first overall in the 2008 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, Parker became the first player in league history to be named rookie of the year and MVP in the same season.

Her accolades include WNBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time league MVP, six-time WNBA All-Star, Euroleague champion and 2020 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Wednesday night Parker’s friends and family including former teammate Chelsea Gray were in attendance to listen as the Mayor announced Candace Parker Day. Parker had no knowledge of the announcement.

“I never envisioned this,” Parker said. “That’s what is so special about basketball. It opens up so many doors. I have the mayor saying she watched me play my senior year. Her daughter is playing basketball now. It’s about carrying it on and trying to open up more doors for the next.”

Along with Parker earning her own day in Chicago, Adidas announced three new colorways for Parker’s signature shoe as part of the brands new Candace Parker Collection. There are only nine players in the WNBA’s 25-year history with their own sneaker. Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart became the latest player when she signed a multi-year shoe deal with Puma in May.

This year with the Sky, Parker has been a key piece as the team prepares for its third consecutive playoff appearance. The Sky clinched a spot in the 2021 playoffs after their 92-84 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 5. Parker finished with a double-double 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The sixth-seeded Sky have two more regular-season games against the Aces on Friday and the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Next Up In Chicago Sky and WNBA

The Latest

New aviation maintenance training facility on Southwest Side ready for take off in less than two weeks

The 137-000-square-foot Aviation Institute of Maintenance facility will offer Federal Aviation Association certified maintenance training with classes for 40 students set to begin Sept. 27.

By Rachel Hinton

Already, Sean Desai has a fix-it job on his hands

Accountability started at the top for the Bears’ first-year DC after miscommunications led to two long touchdown passes in a loss to the Rams. "I’ve got to make sure everybody’s prepared," he said.

By Mark Potash

Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as government case winds down

In court papers, prosecutors have described tapes of a profane Kelly threatening violence against victims during recorded rants in 2008.

By Associated Press

Dennis Hastert settles with accuser in lawsuit over hush-money payments

Hastert’s accuser sued him in 2016, just before U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin handed Hastert a 15-month prison sentence for a financial crime revolving around the sexual abuse of the man known publicly only as Individual A.

By Jon Seidel

Historic treasures offer journey back in time at Claude Barnett, Etta Moten Barnett estate sale

With such a treasure trove of history in the Chicago estate of Associated Negro Press founder Claude A. Barnett and his legendary actress/socialite wife Etta Moten Barnett, Estate Sale Goddess proprietors Lynne and Ty McDaniel knew it was a matter of time before museums swooped in. A fourth of the collection is now headed to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

Rarely seen Tennessee Williams short story set in post-WWII Italy

He lived in Italy off and on for several years after World War II and often wrote about the passions and clashes between Americans and Italians, whether in the play "The Rose Tattoo," the novel "The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone" or the short story "Man Bring This Up Road."

By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer