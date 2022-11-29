The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Prisoner swap for Brittney Griner still possible, Russian diplomat says

The Russian Foreign Ministry was not currently engaged in any dialogue on the subject with the United States.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Prisoner swap for Brittney Griner still possible, Russian diplomat says
A senior Russian diplomat says that Russia and the United States have repeatedly come close to reaching agreement on a prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner and a deal remains possible before the year’s end.

A senior Russian diplomat says that Russia and the United States have repeatedly come close to reaching agreement on a prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner and a deal remains possible before the year’s end.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

MOSCOW — Russia and the United States have repeatedly been on the verge of agreement on a prisoner exchange, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday, adding that a deal is still possible before the year’s end.

The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow.

Asked by reporters whether a swap is possible before the year’s end, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, responded: “There always is a chance.”

“Regrettably, there have been a few occasions when it seemed that a decision in favor of it was about to be made, but it never happened,” Ryabkov said without elaborating.

He added that the Russian Foreign Ministry was not currently engaged in any dialogue on the subject with the U.S., “so we aren’t feeling full dynamics.”

Ryabkov noted that a prisoner swap “would undoubtedly send a positive signal that not everything is so utterly hopeless in Russian-U.S. relations.” “Such a signal would be appropriate, if we could work it out,” he added.

The Russian diplomat reiterated Moscow’s call for the U.S. to discuss the issue discreetly and refrain from making public statements. He lamented that “Washington has been abusing ‘loudspeaker diplomacy’ instead of a quiet one, which didn’t help us to do business.”

Earlier this month, Griner began serving a nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court had rejected her appeal of her August conviction.

The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medal winner was detained in February when customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia after being convicted on espionage charges that he denied.

The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky’s backcourt hinges on Vandersloot’s decision in free agency
The WNBA still needs Candace Parker
Brittney Griner is moved to Russian penal colony
Candace Parker indicates she might return to WNBA in 2023
Brittney Griner never should have been in Russia
Russia sends Brittney Griner to penal colony to serve sentence
The Latest
Bears fans can look at Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields and openly wonder if you had a choice going forward, which one would you want?
Bears
Owner beware: Tables suddenly turning in Bears-Packers rivalry
Sure, things for the Bears aren’t great right now, but Justin Fields has been a ray of sunshine in a dreary fall and Aaron Rodgers has looked lost.
By Laurence Holmes
 
A photo of new Bears safety Adrian Colbert when he played for the 49ers in 2017 at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears put S Eddie Jackson on injured reserve, plan to sign Adrian Colbert
The Bears also are monitoring injuries to Jaquan Brisker and Dane Cruikshank at safety.
By Jason Lieser
 
A judge’s gavel
News
Man charged with killing 60-year-old man inside Gresham home
Gerald Bonner, 60, was arguing with Harry Bowen, 46, in a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue when Bowen allegedly shot him.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.
Crime
Blue Island woman charged with stealing bag containing over $100,000 from armored truck
Sharon Carabine-Dierberger, 60, allegedly took the bag in the 5700 block of North Broadway about 12:25 p.m. Monday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk after their game in September.
Bears
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘I plan on playing’ vs. Bears on Sunday
Rodgers left the Packers’ last game in the fourth quarter because of a rib injury.
By Jason Lieser
 