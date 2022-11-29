Sky’s Kahleah Copper spends Giving Tuesday at Randolph Elementary school

The stretch test is a vital step in the process of finding the perfect winter coat.

You have to be able to lift your hands straight up without pulling the jacket up with them. When you send your arms out wide, the sleeves can’t expose your forearms. It’s a vital checklist, especially when suiting up for Chicago’s winters.

The Sky’s Kahleah Copper clearly knew what she was doing as she stood in Randolph Elementary’s gymnasium helping students find the perfect coat for them. After a selection was made and the coat zipped up, she stretched her arms straight up and then out to her sides, the kids smiling as they mirrored her movements to test out the fit of their new winter jackets.

By the end of the afternoon, Copper helped pass out over 500 coats in partnership with Operation Warm and Nordstrom at the South Side elementary school.

“Being here on Giving Tuesday, during the holidays coming into my second community is special,” Copper said. “I wish I could do something like this in Philly too.”

Tuesday’s event was one of five that will occur across the U.S. and Canada with WNBA players delivering coats to elementary school children.

Copper opted not to play overseas this offseason, choosing instead to sign a player marketing agreement with the WNBA. The last year has been non-stop for Copper who went almost immediately to Spain to play for Perfumerias Avenida after the Sky’s championship season.

By the time the 2022 season ended Copper estimated that she had only a few weeks off all year. After helping Team USA win its fourth straight gold medal at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, Copper took time to rest and recover.

Copper is back to her regular training schedule and has spent the majority of her time this offseason back home in Philadelphia.

Tuesday afternoon was all about Copper giving back, but she left with a gift of her own.

As the kids strolled into the gym and up to Copper some shared a smile, others asked questions and some hugged her. One saw the collection of wristbands adorning her right wrist, similar to the ones he wore on his own and asked, “Can I have one?”

Copper looked back at him, smiled, and said “I’ll give you my favorite if you give me yours.”

A trade was made.

The new, bright green wristband Copper acquired has a message in bold white letters that reads, “Believe in yourself, and you will be unstoppable.”