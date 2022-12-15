The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Vegas favored for 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

According to the recently released 40-game schedule, the 19th All-Star Game will be played July 15. Details are being finalized before the league makes an official announcement.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Kelsey Plum was named All-Star MVP in 2022.

The WNBA All-Star Game is expected to return to Las Vegas in 2023, multiple sources told the Sun-Times on Thursday.

This will mark the third time the Aces will host the All-Star Game after hosting in 2019 and 2021. The New York Liberty have hosted three times, in 1999, 2003 and 2006. The Connecticut Sun have hosted four (2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015), the most of any WNBA franchise.

After their 2021 WNBA championship, the Sky hosted the game for the first time last summer.

The Sky had four All-Stars last season: Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman. Parker was the only Sky player voted a starter. Allie Quigley made history by winning her fourth three-point contest, becoming the first WNBA or NBA player to win the competition four times. Craig Hodges and Larry Bird each won it three times.

Last season also was the final All-Star appearance for Sylvia Fowles (eight-time All-Star) and Sue Bird (13-time All-Star). Kelsey Plum was named All-Star MVP after scoring a record-tying 30 points in her first appearance.

According to sources, the Sky and Aces were the final two teams in talks with the league about hosting the game. Despite glaring issues surrounding last season’s event in Chicago, including limited events open to the public, many of the league’s top players said it was the best All-Star Game in the league’s history.

