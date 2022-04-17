The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky open camp with 14 players on training camp contracts and two roster spots

Thirteen players were set to arrive for Day 1 of camp, including Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Emma Meesseman, Azura Stevens and Dana Evans.

Annie Costabile By Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky open camp with 14 players on training camp contracts and two roster spots
AP21280151249786__2_.jpg

Sky coach/general manager James Wade said he’s approaching training camp with an open mind.

AP

Training camp begins Sunday for the Sky, who will practice on a new court at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield.

From 1986 to 1991, the Bulls practiced at the health club, and the court was still adorned with their logo until this year. The Sky were to hold a small ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to unveil the court designed solely for them.

“[The new court] makes us feel more at home,” coach James Wade said. “We had a Sky logo on the floor, but everything was Bulls. It hadn’t changed. Now you’ll see it’s ours. It’s amazing.”

Thirteen players were set to arrive for Day 1 of camp, including Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Emma Meesseman, Azura Stevens and Dana Evans.

The Sky enter camp with one of the most solidified rosters in the league. After re-signing the core and adding Meesseman and Julie Allemand, their priority is filling out the roster.

Wade signed Li Yueru to a rookie-scale contract last week, but she won’t be in camp. Whether the Chinese Basketball Federation will permit her to play in the WNBA this season is unclear. That leaves the Sky with two open spots and 14 training-camp players.

“We’re going to keep an open mind about everything that we do with the exception of our core,” Wade said.

After dealing Diamond De-Shields to the Mercury in a three-team sign-and-trade that brought Allemand from the Fever, the Sky’s depth at the wing took a hit. Finals MVP Kahleah Copper will arrive at camp late because of overseas commitments. Another two-way shooting guard who can stretch the floor and complement Quigley likely will fill one of the final spots.

Two intriguing options are Kaela Davis and Rebekah Gardner. Both will arrive late. Davis has four years of WNBA experience, last playing in just two games for the Dream in 2020. In her three seasons with the Wings from 2017 to ’19, she averaged 5.7 points, 1.5 assists, two rebounds and 17 minutes in 93 games.

Gardner is on her first WNBA contract since going undrafted out of UCLA in 2012. She has competed professionally overseas and is playing for Spar Citylift Girona, a Spanish club. Gardner has averaged 15 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, two steals and 27.5 minutes in 22 games this season.

Lastly, Imani McGee-Stafford could crack Wade’s 11-player roster if Li can’t participate this season. The Sky have great depth in the frontcourt but lost size with the departures of 6-5 Stefanie Dolson in free agency and Astou Ndour-Fall, who opted to sit out the season.

“[Training camp] is going to be intense,” Wade said. “I want us to have a sense of urgency from Day 1. All the players haven’t won championships. [Some players] have enough cachet where some things are not going to be demanded of them on Day 1. For everybody else, it’s about how can you complement those players.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Veronica Burton is ready to earn her spot on Dallas Wings’ deep roster
Northwestern’s Veronica Burton goes in first round of WNBA draft
Li Yueru’s participation in Sky’s 2022 season not guaranteed
This You Gotta See: WNBA draft, Cubs reunite with Kris Bryant, Bulls-Bucks gets underway
Azurá Stevens reflects on her first USA camp in five years
We’re all-in to bring WNBA All-Star Game to Chicago
The Latest
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gives an update on recent arrests and vaccination rates among police officers, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Editorials
Time for unvaccinated cops to choose health and common sense, not politics
It’s unclear what discipline the city will hand down to cops who won’t get vaccinated and don’t have medical or religious exemptions.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Three people were wounded in a shooting Nov. 7, 2021, in South Shore.
Crime
1 person killed, 13 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are among the wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Crime
Inbound Dan Ryan reopens three hours after person shot at 79th Street
Troopers responded about 3:40 a.m. and found a person with non-life threatening injuries, Illinois state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman stands at the entrance of a hairdressing salon that caters to people living with Alzheimer’s disease, which affects more than 230,000 Illinois residents.
Letters to the Editor
In fight against Alzheimer’s disease, caregivers are on front lines
Scientists are working hard toward finding a cure, but until that time comes, care remains essential, and supporting caregivers is critical.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: When I need him most, best friend loses interest in me
He never calls or writes or asks about his old pal, who has been depressed since losing his parents.
By Abigail Van Buren
 