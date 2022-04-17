Sky are ready to defend their title in 2022

Laughter was abundant for the Sky on Day 1 of training camp.

The veterans, like Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, were happy to be back, and the newcomers like Emma Meesseman were thrilled to be around the championship energy.

“It was a hard decision, but I know [signing with the Sky] was the right decision,” Meesseman said. “I’m somebody that doesn’t like change. I was getting to a point in my career where I needed to teach myself to enjoy change. Learning more about the Sky and how it's a family organization, I knew they were a team that would fit me.”

Meesseman was one of 14 players in camp on Day 1. She arrived in Chicago on April 10 and has already spent time enjoying the city with assistant coach Ann Wauters and her family.

Absent from camp was Candace Parker, who is expected to arrive April 25, Sky coach/general manager James Wade said.

Wade said the energy from the first day of practice was great with the more experienced players already stepping in to help young players get acclimated to the environment.

For the first time since her rookie season, Vandersloot is in training camp on Day 1 after returning to the U.S. from Russia in March, where she plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg. Quigley and Meesseman, both teammates of Vandersloot’s, also left Russia early amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have a team that has always been a very helpful team,” Wade said. “When you have your leaders here, you expect them to help the younger ones get from point A to point B. They did a good job of that today.”

The chemistry between Vandersloot, Quigley and Meesseman was great to see in a Sky uniform, Wade said.

The salary cap allows two more players to be signed, and there are 14 players on training camp contracts. One clear need for the Sky is another versatile wing who can provide rest to both Quigley and reigning WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper.

“We need a spark off the bench,” Vandersloot said. “We need another guard, a wing-type player who can come in, provide relief and give us really good minutes.”

Another position that needs filling is a rim protector. With Li Yueru’s 2022 WNBA season in question, Imani McGee-Stafford could be a player we see crack this 11-player Sky roster.

The joy of a team returning to the court after completing a historic WNBA championship season was evident. Equally as noticeable was the team’s hunger for another. Vandersloot said the championship feeling hits her in waves. While she has moments consumed by the championship high, she also understands the Sky are back in training camp the same as the 11 teams that aren’t the reigning champs.

With training camp underway, the bullseye has officially been placed on the defending champs' backs, and they are ready to take on that pressure.

“It’s exciting,” Quigley said. “I feel hungry, though, because of our season last year. We were up and down, 16-16. It didn’t feel like a championship season. I’m hungry to have a good season all the way through and obviously try to repeat.”

