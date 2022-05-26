The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 27, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Rebekah Gardner brings vital confidence to Sky’s deep roster

“I’ve played against so many great players over the years,” Gardner said. “All of the experiences leading up to this have helped me prepare for this moment.”

Annie Costabile By Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Rebekah Gardner brings vital confidence to Sky’s deep roster
Rebekah Gardner dribbles the ball upcourt during the third period of the Sky’s game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena onMay 24, 2022.

Rebekah Gardner dribbles the ball upcourt during the third period of the Sky’s game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena onMay 24, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Rebekah Gardner might be classified as a rookie in the WNBA, but she’s a long-time professional.

Her 10 years overseas after going undrafted out of UCLA in 2012 gave her experience and a level of confidence that makes her a perfect fit in Sky general manager/coach James Wade’s system.

‘‘[Older rookies] don’t have to prove themselves to people,’’ Wade said when asked about the upside of signing a rookie with experience. ‘‘When you come into this league at a young age, you’re trying to find out who you are. Sometimes that can get in the way of team concepts.’’

It’s no secret that Wade’s system works best with players willing to sacrifice for the good of the team. Candace Parker has said that’s one of the reasons she wanted to play for him.

Given the task of replacing two key contributors — Stefanie Dolson and Diamond DeShields — from the Sky’s 2021 championship run, Wade looked outside the draft. After signing Emma Meesseman early in free agency, Wade needed a wing to back up 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper.

During the offseason, Wade lives in France with his family and spends a significant amount of time scouting overseas players. Gardner played less than two hours from Wade’s home for the Spanish club Spar Girona. After seeing her play against WNBA talent such as DeShields, Copper, Arike Ogunbowale and Gabby Williams in February, Wade signed her.

While Copper was finishing her commitment in Spain and Allie Quigley was on the bench with a knee injury, Gardner got her first WNBA start against the Liberty after arriving to camp only days earlier.

‘‘[Gardner] had no fears,’’ Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said after her team’s 33-point loss to the Sky. ‘‘She only had about two days with the team, and that didn’t hamper her. She’s really going to help them with another scoring punch.’’

Gardner has scored in double figures in three of her first five games, exploiting defenders with her explosive first step and footwork under the basket. Nobody on the Sky is surprised by her contributions. Courtney Vandersloot said she had conversations with Wade about getting Gardner on the roster during the offseason.

The Sky are 4-2 heading into their game Saturday against the Aces, who are obliterating teams with their high-octane offense under new coach Becky Hammon.

In their season-opening loss to the Sparks, the Sky turned the ball over 25 times and the bench scored only 10 points. In their loss to the Storm, with their roster slightly more intact, they had 17 turnovers and 12 bench points. When the Sky are at their best, they commit fewer than 15 turnovers and get about 30 points from their bench.

Just as it was during their championship run, the Sky’s depth will be their strongest attribute. Azura Stevens is their second-leading scorer (13.7 points), and she has come off the bench since Copper returned to the lineup.

Wade’s second unit only has gotten better since last season, and the addition of Gardner is one of the reasons why.

‘‘I’ve played against so many great players over the years,’’ Gardner said. ‘‘All of the experiences leading up to this have helped me prepare for this moment.’’

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Cherelle Griner wants U.S. to do more to secure release of wife Brittney Griner
Sky celebrate title with ring, banner ceremony, then beat Fever
Sky will ring in the reign tonight
Sky’s Candace Parker is one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022
This You Gotta See: Are Jerry Reinsdorf’s White Sox a bit too much like his Bulls?
Candace Parker leads Sky to 82-73 victory against Mystics with historic triple-double performance
The Latest
One part of a four-sided mural in McCormick Theological Seminary’s lobby titled “Troubled Waters: Exploring the Movement from Mourning to Joy, from Comfort to Discomfort and from Lament to Liberation.”
Murals and Mosaics
At Hyde Park seminary, a mural explores ‘all that’s inequitable’ but also aims to reflect joy
The Rev. Immanuel Karunakaran was one of four McCormick Theological Seminary graduates who worked on the mural there. He says he aimed to show the complexity of ‘God within our suffering.’
By Sun-Times staff
 
Rebecca Weininger, director of the domestic violence law practice at the North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic, displays an Apple AirTag. The tracking devices are being used to secretly keep unwanted tabs on and stalk people.
The Watchdogs
Apple AirTags, touted as a way to find lost keys, purses, also are being used by stalkers
Millions of the trackers have been sold since they were introduced last year. And reports to the Chicago Police Department of unwanted surveillance or stalking using them soon began.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.
Crime
Man charged with sexually assaulting, robbing woman in Old Town after following her from bus stop
Demarlin Brewer, 47, is also charged in a River North theft and burglary, Chicago police said.
By David Struett
 
The 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue, where police say a mother killed her 8-year-old daughter this week in Uptown.
Crime
Mother charged with killing 8-year-old daughter in Uptown and then injuring herself — one day after social worker visited family
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said “no signs of abuse, neglect or danger were noted by our investigator.”
By David Struett and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Antioch’s Tucker Siminak eyes his second straight trophy at the IHSA’s state finals of bass fishing, with coach Brad Rubin (left) and teammate Christian Filipek.
Outdoors
Celebrating young anglers in IHSA bass fishing
Just cause to celebrate the first sweep of the medals by Chicago-area teams at the IHSA’s state finals for bass fishing and to ponder the state of the state finals and Carlyle Lake.
By Dale Bowman
 