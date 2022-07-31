Courtney Vandersloot passes Lindsay Whalen on WNBA’s assist list in Sky’s OT win over Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — There’s something about overtime basketball in Connecticut that brings out something special in the Sky, specifically Courtney Vandersloot.

In Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals last season against the Sun, Vandersloot recorded the second triple-double in league playoff history in an overtime win at Mohegan Sun Arena. On Sunday, she passed Lindsay Whalen for third on the all-time assist list with a near triple-double of 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Her 2,349th assist, which put her ahead of Whalen, was a pass to Emma Meesseman in overtime of the Sky’s 95-92 victory.

“Lindsay’s one of my favorite players of all-time, too,” said Vandersloot, who has 2,350 assists. “It’s special to be mentioned amongst these players. Ialways say, I play with a bunch of bucket-getters.”

Copper had a game-high 27 points, and Azura Stevens had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Allie Quigley came off the bench with under three minutes left in overtime and had five quick points to lead the Sky’s late surge.

The Sun have held opponents to 33.4 points in the paint per game. By halftime, they had given up 34. They adjusted in the third quarter, allowing just eight points and holding Copper scoreless. A fourth-quarter surge from Copper, who had 13 points in the period, helped the Sky finish the game outscoring the Sun 62-56 in the paint.

“We stayed persistent in what we wanted to do,” general manager/coach James Wade said. “The fact that we were able to get the ball out and up the floor, change sides of the floor, helped us.”

Candace Parker missed her second consecutive game with a non-COVID-related illness. When asked what symptoms she’s experiencing, Wade only said she’s under the weather. He said her absence Sunday was an attempt to ensure she’ll be ready for the game Tuesday against the Wings at Wintrust Arena.

For the Sky and Sun, who already have clinched playoff spots, games now are about maintaining their seeding. The Aces, Storm and Mystics also have clinched spots. Only 4 1⁄ 2 games separate the top-ranked Sky from the fifth-place Mystics in the playoff standings.

“To be honest, we’re not paying attention to [the playoff race],” Vandersloot said Friday. “We’re focused on us, making sure we’re getting better. We have a lot of things to improve on.”

One of those is turnovers.

The Sky gave up 26 points off of turnovers Sunday. In the second quarter, the Sun erased a 17-point deficit and took a one-point lead with under a minute to play in the half.

Two driving layups by Copper put the Sky back on top going into the break. After her second drive, Copper stayed on the floor holding her right hip after the half expired. She walked back to the locker room with teammates under her own power.

After the Sky’s 89-81 win over the Liberty on Friday, Wade said Copper “has to get murdered” to get a foul call. On Sunday, she took repeated contact in the paint and didn’t take a free throw until the fourth quarter.Wade said she’s beat up, but he anticipates she’ll be ready to go Tuesday.

The Sky are 12-2 at home. Their 10-game home winning streak is the best in franchise history. They play four consecutive home games before concluding the regular season on the road against the Aces and Mercury.