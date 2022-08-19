The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Stefanie Dolson has Liberty on verge of playoff upset against former Sky teammates

In Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round series, Dolson hurt the Sky the way she used to help them win. She finished with 13 points and went 3-for-4 from behind the arc.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Stefanie Dolson has Liberty on verge of playoff upset against former Sky teammates
New York Liberty v Chicago Sky - Game One

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Six years in Chicago were more than enough for Liberty center Stefanie Dolson to call it home.

She arrived in a trade that sent Elena Delle Donne to the Mystics for Dolson and 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper and stayed just long enough to help the Sky secure their first championship.

When it came time to run it back, however, Dolson was on the outside.

‘‘It’s a complicated question,’’ Dolson said when asked how she approached her exit from the Sky. ‘‘I didn’t want to leave completely; it was my home. At the same time, there were decisions I had to make for my personal growth.’’

Dolson signed with a young Liberty team to play for first-year coach Sandy Brondello. It was a big story in free agency until the Sky signed 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman.

Landing Meesseman largely was looked at as an upgrade to the Sky’s frontcourt because of her ability to stretch the floor, help push the pace and get into passing lanes on defense.

‘‘She’s good at things that I’m possibly not good at, and I’m good at things that she’s not,’’ Dolson said. ‘‘They made a choice, and I made my own choice. We’re both better off for it.’’

While the Sky began piecing together another title-contending season, Dolson and the Liberty struggled, enduring a seven-game losing streak after winning their season opener.

But the Liberty, who were without forward Betnijah Laney for most of the regular season, were able to stay in the playoff picture, then won three of their last five games to qualify for the postseason.

Dolson now finds herself in the familiar situation of playing for a team on the verge of a playoff upset. She did it for the No. 6 seed Sky last season.

In Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round series, Dolson hurt the Sky the way she used to help them win. She scored 13 points and went 3-for-4 from behind the arc. One of those threes came in the face of Sky star Candace Parker.

As it fell through the net, Dolson looked to her Liberty teammates and gave a quirky smirk. Her character was something she became known for with the Sky. Now it’s something they remember.

‘‘I’ve been saying to everyone how bizarre it is being back here under these circumstances,’’ Dolson said before the Liberty’s victory in Game 1. ‘‘But I’m not sure I’d want to play anyone but my old teammates.’’

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Facing elimination in Game 2 of the first round is not what the Sky’s championship core re-signed for, but it’s where they’re at
Truth bomb: Sky are up against it heading into Game 2 against the underdog Liberty
Sky star Kahleah Copper hurt in practice as reigning champs face elimination
Reigning champion Sky facing elimination after dropping Game 1 to No. 7 New York Liberty: ‘We’ll respond’
Sky open playoffs with 98-91 loss to Liberty in Game 1 of best-of-three series
Sky fans look ahead to playoffs in hopes of back-to-back championships: ‘This team comes together’
The Latest
AP22231132975098.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Facing elimination in Game 2 of the first round is not what the Sky’s championship core re-signed for, but it’s where they’re at
The Sky are the No. 2 seed and have the deepest roster in the league. They shouldn’t be in this situation, given the sacrifices and upgrades they made last offseason. Yet here they are, a game away from it all ending.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago police officers, supporters and family members cheer and applaud as Officer Danny Golden leaves the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in the Gold Coast to head home Friday morning. Golden was off-duty when he was shot in the back and paralyzed after he tried to break up a bar fight July 9 on the Far South Side.
News
Chicago cop paralyzed from shooting released from rehab center: ‘This will not keep him down’
Danny Golden was released a month after the Beverly shooting that left him paralyzed. He was greeted by cheers from dozens of supporters and loved ones.
By Mariah Rush
 
Elvis Andrus started at shortstop and batted seventh for the White Sox Friday.
White Sox
Elvis Andrus happy to be playing ‘meaningful’ games for White Sox
“It’s all about winning,” Andrus said before his first game in a White Sox uniform Friday at Cleveland
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Starbucks_union_buttons.jpg
Business
Starbucks store in Edgewater becomes latest to unionize
The location becomes the seventh in the Chicago area to align with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union.
By David Roeder
 
New York Liberty v Chicago Sky - Game One
Sports Saturday
Truth bomb: Sky are up against it heading into Game 2 against the underdog Liberty
The pressure is on the WNBA’s defending champs, who presumably aren’t all that eager to find themselves on the business end of what would be one of the biggest postseason upsets in league history.
By Steve Greenberg
 