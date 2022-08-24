The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Sky coach/GM James Wade signs extension through 2025 season

Wade has the highest winning percentage of any Sky coach, with a 74-50 overall record in his first four seasons.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Sky coach/GM James Wade’s contract extension will keep him with the team through 2025.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One day after leading the Sky into the semifinals for the second consecutive season, coach/GM James Wade signed a contract extension to remain with the team through the 2025 season.

“I’m very excited and pleased that the organization has entrusted me to lead this franchise and it’s very humbling to know that I get to coach this group of players and work in this great organization for an extended period of time,” Wade said in a statement. “I’m very honored and I feel very blessed.”

Wade has brought unprecedented stability to the Sky since he was hired in 2018 to lead the organization in his dual role position. The Sky’s sixth general manager and head coach, Wade has the highest winning percentage of any Sky coach, with a 74-50 overall record in his first four seasons.

He was named coach of the year in 2019 after leading the team to a 20-14 record and its first playoff berth in three years. Two years later he signed Candace Parker in what would end up being the first major step of the Sky’s 2021 championship run.

On Monday, Wade was named executive of the year after executing a series of free agency moves that included re-signing his entire core and adding 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman.

This season, Wade led the Sky to a franchise-best 26-10 record, tying the Las Vegas Aces with the best record in the league.

“We are thrilled and privileged to extend James’ contract with the Sky,” team owner Michael Alter said. “In a very short time, he has proven to be one of the best coaches and executives in the league.He has done an amazing job creating and leading the championship culture of the Sky, where players play hard and unselfishly for each other.We look forward to many more incredible championship seasons under his leadership.”

