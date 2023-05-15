The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky exercise guard Dana Evans’ fourth-year option, but moves remain ahead of final cutdown date

Coach/GM James Wade will have to cut his 16-player roster to 12 by Thursday.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky exercise guard Dana Evans’ fourth-year option, but moves remain ahead of final cutdown date
merlin_113274438.jpg

Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans poses for portrait during Chicago Sky media day at the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Illinois, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Coach/general manager James Wade made his belief in guard Dana Evans as a key piece of the Sky’s future clear Monday by exercising the fourth-year option on her rookie-scale contract.

It was the first of what is guaranteed to be a week full of roster moves, with the WNBA’s final cutdown date fast approaching.

Wade’s decision to exercise Evans’ option is unsurprising, given her development overseas during the last two seasons. The option locks Evans into a guaranteed contract through next season and prevents Wade from waiving her with no hit to the Sky’s salary cap. More significantly, it will keep Evans from becoming an unrestricted free agent after this season. Instead, she will be a restricted free agent after next season.

What this move doesn’t do is prevent Wade from trading Evans, which is an unlikely scenario, given how much he values her game. Ultimately, this gives the Sky greater contract control.

The first week of the WNBA regular season is always a mixed bag of emotions, depending on whom you’re speaking with. For the Sky, who play their opener on the road Friday against the Lynx, guard Kahleah Copper is going to have different feelings than guard Feyonda Fitzgerald.

One is a certified star gearing up for a career-defining season; the other still is working to prove she belongs on a final roster.

‘‘When I’m overseas, I’m the superstar on my team,’’ Fitzgerald said. ‘‘But when I come into the WNBA, I’m not the superstar anymore. I need to play my role and do what my team needs me to do. That’s totally fine, but [playing in the WNBA] is where I want to be.’’

Fitzgerald and Copper first met as opponents when they played for Temple and Rutgers, respectively. After one game, they had a chance to talk and established a friendship.

Copper was drafted a year before Fitzgerald, but whenever she was back home in Philadelphia, she would work out with the Temple women’s team. The two share a knack for talking trash. Put them together, and it’s a tossup for who has the other one beat.

‘‘I think we’re probably about even,’’ Fitzgerald said.

‘‘That is not accurate,’’ Copper said, laughing.

Fitzgerald, who averaged 23.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds for Antalya 07 in Turkey, is signed to a training-camp contract.

As it stands, Wade has 10 players signed with the cap space to sign two training-camp players or draftees. The uncertainty surrounding center Li Yueru’s status, combined with her unprotected contract, might mean a couple of things. Wade could waive Li with no hit to the Sky’s cap space or suspend her contract. He also could sign a player to a non-standard contract as a temporary replacement if he expects Li to play this season.

Wade told the Sun-Times that Li is dealing with an injury to a lower extremity and hasn’t given any timetable about when — or if — she will be available to play this season. He previously has said he sees her as a valuable piece.

Frontcourt depth is what the Sky are lacking most, and Morgan Bertsch appears to be a lock to make the roster after the three preseason games. She started the Sky’s preseason finale Saturday, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Even with Wade’s guard-heavy roster, there is also space for a player such as Fitzgerald or rookie Kayana Traylor, but likely not both.

Wade has until 4 p.m. Thursday to finalize his roster.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky’s historic game against Lynx in Canada shows WNBA is primed for expansion
Sky preseason ends with victory against Lynx in WNBA’s first game in Canada
In Vegas, Vegas is the favorite
Developing cohesion is top priority for Sky in final preseason game, the league’s first in Toronto
Can 2023 Sky maintain standard set by past stars?
WNBA preseason power rankings: Sky at No. 8
The Latest
Members of the Chicago City Council are sworn in during the city’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena on Monday.
City Hall
History, humility, hope — and a few hugs — mark swearing in of younger, more diverse City Council: ‘We need a fresh start’
New members said they were moved by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inaugural address and caught up in the excitement of taking the oath of office. “It’s a new day in the city of Chicago,” said freshman Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th).
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
JOHNSON_051623_38.JPG
City Hall
Read or listen to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s full inauguration speech
Brandon Johnson became Chicago’s 57th mayor Monday. Read his full inauguration speech.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Robert E. Crimo Jr., center, father of Robert Crimo III, listens as he sits with his attorney George Gomez, left, during an appearance before Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake County, Ill., Courthouse Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo Jr., faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct for signing the application for his son’s firearm owners ID card in December of 2019.
Highland Park parade shooting
No ‘slam-dunk’ in potential precedent-setting case against Highland Park shooting suspect’s father, experts say
The success or failure of the case against Robert Crimo Jr. will tell other prosecutors about the court’s appetite for holding parents responsible for the acts of their children.
By David Struett
 
Screen_Shot_2023_05_15_at_6.52.32_PM.png
White Sox
Metrics bear out what we’re seeing in White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.’s offensive numbers
Hitting .275/.335/.562 with 11 home runs, Robert ranks 29th among major-league qualifiers with a .377 weighted on-base average.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
When Sun Badger Solar went out of business in March this year, it is alleged to have left customers in the Midwest unable to get refunds, according to a lawsuit filed this week by the city of Chicago.
Suburban Chicago
Solar panel company allegedly swindled Chicago homeowners, lawsuit claims
Customers were paying an average of $13,000 in down payments to Sun Badger Solar through all of 2022, but the company had stopped fulfilling new orders earlier that year after running low on cash, according to the suit.
By David Struett
 