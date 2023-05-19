The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 19, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

New-look Sky open season with road victory, thanks to strong defensive performance

As a team, the Sky came up with 14 steals, four of them courtesy of Rebekah Gardner, and eight blocks. They converted 21 turnovers by the Lynx into 17 points.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE New-look Sky open season with road victory, thanks to strong defensive performance
AP23140037556978.jpg

AP

MINNEAPOLIS — There was really no way to know what to expect from the Sky in their season opener Friday.

With an almost entirely new roster and a three-week training camp during which the whole team rarely was able to practice together, anything could have happened. On one hand, there was the potential for total disaster; on the other, it was possible the new-look Sky team might impress.

In their 77-66 victory against the Lynx, the Sky did more than impress. They put on a show, opening a 19-point lead at one point.

‘‘It’s our first game, so the rhythm needed to catch up with us,’’ coach/general manager James Wade said. ‘‘The cohesion was there; we just had to find our footing. I felt that we would settle down and get going because their intensity and desire were there.’’

In the opening minutes, the Sky looked dazed and confused. They fell behind 6-0 after three turnovers and overall disjointed play on offense. Instead of opting to call a timeout, however, Wade let his team play through it.

The Sky began to find a rhythm midway through the first quarter, led by Kahleah Copper — who finished with a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds — and Elizabeth Williams. That allowed them to set the tone defensively and remain patient as their offense came around.

‘‘Nobody had their head down,’’ Copper said of the Sky’s early struggles. ‘‘Nobody cracked. We kept coming together. Courtney [Williams] kept saying: ‘It’s going to settle in. Let’s just keep playing together, keep going hard.’ It says a lot about the group and what we’re trying to build as our identity.’’

Elizabeth Williams has established herself as one of the WNBA elite rim protectors. She showed why by coming up with two blocks and six rebounds to go with her 14 points.

Her first block was a ‘‘welcome to the league’’ moment against Lynx rookie Diamond Miller in the first quarter. Her second came after a foul call was overturned when Wade used the WNBA’s first coaching challenge of the season.

‘‘I was not going to challenge that play,’’ Wade said. ‘‘I saw [Williams], and when she did [the finger twirl], it was my first relationship trust moment with her. She passed, so now she’s on my good side with the trust factor.’’

As a team, the Sky came up with 14 steals, four of them courtesy of Rebekah Gardner, and eight blocks. They converted 21 turnovers by the Lynx into 17 points.

Wade went with Morgan Bertsch in the starting lineup over Alanna Smith in place injured Isabelle Harrison (left knee), and Marina Mabrey got the start at point guard over Dana Evans. Smith showed she might belong in the starting five by finishing with 15 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

Wade didn’t provide a definitive answer about whether his starting lineup will change as the season progresses. Instead, he emphasized his belief the Sky will be fine, regardless of which players come off the bench.

The first look at the Sky’s rebuilt roster indicated it was far from perfect. At times, things were downright ugly. But they were playing a team in the midst of an even more drastic rebuild. Against a better team, the Sky aren’t going to get away with the same turnovers and the open looks they allowed. (The Lynx shot a dismal 6-for-24 from three-point range.)

Still, the Sky made it clear on opening night that their defense will tell the story of their season. What kind of a story it will be is up to them. 

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sika Koné makes it to Minnesota for Sky’s season opener
Sky’s roster takes shape in final hour before deadline
Isabelle Harrison out with undisclosed injury as Sky prepare to open season Friday
Questions around Sky’s frontcourt loom as season approaches
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon gets two-game suspension
Sky exercise guard Dana Evans’ fourth-year option, but moves remain ahead of final cutdown date
The Latest
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Michael Kopech throws a gem in White Sox’ 2-0 victory
The right-hander retired the first 16 batters he faced and allowed one hit with 10 strikeouts in eight shutout innings — facing the minimum 24 batters. Gavin Sheets and Romy Gonzalez had RBIs.
By Mark Potash
 
Filephoto.png
News
3-year-old boy dies after piece of furniture falls on him in Little Village
The incident occurred in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo made in 2021 of what Diamond and Tionda Bradley may look like now. The sisters went missing from a South Side home in 2001.
News
Woman claims to be Diamond Bradley from 22-year-old case, great aunt says
With 12 previous hoaxes and false alarms, the Bradley sisters’ great aunt, Sheliah Bradley-Smith, said she’s waiting on DNA tests for confirmation.
By Violet Miller
 
Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.
News
State lawmakers fail to finish budget, school district map, so they plan to try again next week
The General Assembly had planned to adjourn Friday, but Democratic leaders blew that self-imposed deadline. So lawmakers will return to Springfield on Wednesday to wrap up unfinished business, which includes the state budget and the elected school board map.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a two RBI double in the top of the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 19, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Cubs
Cubs notes: Nico Hoerner makes impact in and out of lineup, Kyle Hendricks close to return
The Cubs reinstated Hoerner from the 10-day IL on Friday.
By Maddie Lee
 