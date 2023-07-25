The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Dwyane Wade’s vision for Sky, WNBA can be summed up in one word: ‘Improvement’

“Just like all the fans of the WNBA, you want to see the ‘W’ continue to keep improving,” Wade said. “The Sky, we have to. We know that.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Dwyane Wade’s vision for Sky, WNBA can be summed up in one word: ‘Improvement’
2023 WNBA All-Star Game

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade made his first official appearance as a member of the Sky’s ownership group Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. He stood in a suite about a story up from the court and watched the Sky host the WNBA-best Aces.

From the moment the news of his investment was made official, Wade has outlined his intentions for the franchise.

‘‘We just want to see improvement,’’ Wade told the Sun-Times this month. ‘‘Just like all the fans of the WNBA, you want to see the ‘W’ continue to keep improving. The Sky, we have to. We know that.’’

It’s clear Wade isn’t shying away from the obvious. The Sky have work to do to compete with the top-caliber franchises in the league. The Aces provide the best example of the hills the Sky have yet to climb, which Wade acknowledged during the All-Star Game this month.

The Sky’s most immediate need, which has proved to be a catalyst for free-agency decisions, is their own practice facility. Ownership already has acknowledged its intention to establish one near Wintrust.

It’s unclear how Wade’s investment will affect those efforts, but players around the league are watching.

Wilson’s MVP campaign

In the absence of injured Candace Parker, Aces star A’ja Wilson’s quest for her second consecutive MVP and third overall only has intensified. In the Aces’ last five games — all without Parker — Wilson is averaging 23.6 points and 12 rebounds.

Through the first 23 games of the season, Wilson’s averages are on par with those of her first MVP season in 2020. In fact, she’s averaging nearly two rebounds more a game than when she first won the award.

‘‘She needs to be in the [MVP] conversation, in all conversations,’’ teammate Chelsea Gray said. ‘‘The times that she’s left out, it doesn’t make sense. She gets this done in, like, three quarters.’’

Wilson isn’t only making an impact on one end of the floor, either. Aces coach Becky Hammon likened Wilson to a cat when describing her improvement defensively. It was a comparison she came to when describing Wilson’s ability to prevent opponents from even sealing her off in the post.

What Hammon emphasized about Wilson’s defensive presence is that she rarely concedes position. In the unlikely circumstance she does, Wilson also has shown she can block shots (2.1 per game).

‘‘At the end of the day, it’s her ownership of the paint [that makes her great],’’ Hammon said. ‘‘It’s her effort and energy and focus that she puts in on the defensive end. I wish I could say I turned her into a defensive juggernaut, but I can’t say that.’’

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky’s Marina Mabrey shares keys for navigating slumps that offer lessons for all
Sky announce two additions to coaching staff, including Proviso West alum Awvee Storey
To even get consideration from free agent-to-be Jewell Loyd, Sky have work to do
Sky’s lack of cohesion out of All-Star break might indicate this group will never find it
Mercury’s hiring of Nick U’Ren another signal of Sky’s mismanagement
Sky’s Kahleah Copper returns from All-Star break with a heightened level of focus
The Latest
Adam Driver stands in his basement in the Austin neighborhood, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Drivers’ basement, which doubled as a room, flooded in early July due to heavy rainfall. They have not finished cleaning or repairing the basement, and parts of it are covered in mold. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
News
Mayor Brandon Johnson tours West Side flood damage as FEMA begins assessment
The federal agency’s review is the first step in getting a disaster proclamation and funds for repairs after a July 2 storm dumped 9 inches of rain in the Chicago area.
By David Struett
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Crime
3 men wounded in Uptown shooting
The men were near a sidewalk in the 4500 block of North Broadway Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. They are hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tim Anderson of the White Sox drives in a run with a single against the Braves on July 16, 2023 in Atlanta. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson rolls with trade rumors: “It’s out of my control”
It’s not a matter of if the White Sox will trade anyone of significance before the Aug. 1 deadline but how many players.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol watches his team against the New York Mets Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. (AP)
White Sox
“I’m disappointed. This is on me,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says
White Sox are 19 games below .500 entering crosstown series with Cubs
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cartel_CST_011412.jpg
El Chapo
Top lieutenant for drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ gets more than 19 years in federal prison
Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, known as “The Engineer,” had pleaded guilty to a single count in a sweeping indictment that targeted the top hierarchy of the Sinaloa Cartel.
By Andy Grimm
 