Monday, April 29, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Angel Reese on Candace Parker’s influence “I always will love her”

The retiring Parker’s legendary career started at Naperville Central and continued to influence others through her 16 season career in the WNBA.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Candace Parker and Angel Reese shown in game action.

Candace Parker (left) played for the Chicago Sky from 2021-22. Angel Reese was drafted by the Sky with the No. 9 in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

AP photos

Angel Reese has long been an admirer of Candace Parker.

Parker, one of the greatest players in women’s basketball, retired on Sunday after 16 seasons in the WNBA. Her influence was widely felt throughout the basketball world.

“I’ve always watched Candace Parker. She’s been an amazing player” Reese said on Sunday after the Sky’s first practice of the year. I’ve always admired her.”

Reese had Parker in mind when choosing her jersey number with the Sky. Both her and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso wore No. 10 in college. When the Sky announced Cardoso would wear No. 10 in the WNBA, Reese was forced to choose another jersey number.

“When I came here, since I couldn’t get 10, I wanted to get 3, but I was like wait ‘Candace is going to her jersey retired very soon.’” So, Reece had to shift and will wear No. 5 this season for the Sky.

Parker won two IHSA state championships at Naperville Central, three WNBA titles — one with her hometown Sky in 2021, two NCAA championships under legendary coach Pat Summitt at Tennessee and two Olympic gold medals for the United States.

“She an amazing person and has always been super inspiring to me. I always will love her,” Reese said.

Reese’s successful transition to the WNBA will require some improvements to her game, specifically as it pertains to her shooting. She said Parker’s “big guard” style of play has influenced her own ambitions. She is working with the Sky now to improve her range and her ability to handle the ball.

Those point-forward skillsets that are now commonplace among forwards and centers in the WNBA are a direct result of Parker’s play style.

