Sky’s skid reaches four in loss to Dream

ATLANTA — It was the same old story for the Sky in their 78-67 loss Friday to the Dream.

They entered the fourth quarter with a one-point lead but were outscored 25-13 in the last 10 minutes and dropped their fourth consecutive game.

The Sky have led several games going into the fourth quarter this season, only to be unable to secure the victory.

The result left the Sky (12-19) a half-game behind the Sparks in the battle for the eighth and final spot in the WNBA playoffs. They have nine games left in the regular season to the Sparks’ 10.

Dana Evans came off the bench to score 18 points to lead the Sky, who shot 39.7% from the field and were outscored 18-8 from the free-throw line. Kahleah Copper added 14 points (6-for-17 shooting) and Elizabeth Williams 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Former Sky forward Cheyenne Parker led the way with a career-high 29 points and seven rebounds for the Dream. She was 10-for-20 from the field and 9-for-10 from the line to break her previous career high of 25 points set earlier this season.

Allisha Gray added 20 points and seven rebounds and Danielle Robinson 10 points and seven assists for the Dream, who ended a three-game skid despite playing without star guard Rhyne Howard (nose injury).

The Sky got off to a good start and led 24-16 after the first quarter, but the Dream outscored them 23-13 in the second to take a two-point lead at halftime.

The game remained close from there until the Dream broke away from a 61-61 tie by closing the game with a 17-6 spurt.

