The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Teresa Weatherspoon feels 'buy-in' from her players on first day of training camp

“A great deal of energy in here,” Weatherspoon said. “When you have that, as a coach, you feel the buy-in is there. That’s what you want. That was important for us to gain a little bit of chemistry and continuity.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Teresa Weatherspoon feels 'buy-in' from her players on first day of training camp
Teresa Weatherspoon celebrates with her new team jersey at a press conference announcing her as the new Head Coach of the Chicago Sky WNBA team in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 24, 2023.

Teresa Weatherspoon celebrates with her new team jersey at a press conference announcing her as the new Head Coach of the Chicago Sky WNBA team in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 24, 2023 | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Teresa Weatherspoon’s first official practice as the Sky’s coach was everything she had been touting it would be since she was hired last fall.

The energy was high and the effort remained for nearly an hour after practice ended, with a number of players staying to get up extra shots. Everything Weatherspoon needs to be successful, she said, was in the gym at the Sachs Recreation Center.

‘‘A great deal of energy in here,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘When you have that, as a coach, you feel the buy-in is there. That’s what you want. That was important for us to gain a little bit of chemistry and continuity.’’

Weatherspoon’s emphasis in her first practice was on defining the expectations she and her staff have for the roster.
Some players still are getting their playbooks, including rookie center Kamilla Cardoso. The reigning NCAA champion’s takeaway from her first day of practice as a pro was that there’s a lot to learn. The similarities between her college coach, Dawn Staley, and Weatherspoon were noticeable.

‘‘I don’t like to compare people, but [Weatherspoon] is very similar to coach Staley,’’ Cardoso said. ‘‘They’re big on family and the little details, and she holds us accountable. That’s what I love about [Weatherspoon]: She stays true to herself.’’

Kysre Gondrezick, who is signed to a training-camp contract, was the only player who didn’t take part during the portion of practice open to the media. She observed from the sidelines in a sweatsuit.

The most pressing issue for Weatherspoon is to define roles for each player on her roster. General manager Jeff Pagliocca put together a forward-heavy roster, including two rookies — Cardoso and forward Angel Reese — whose development will rely on playing time. Both are expected to get ample opportunities this season, but it’s too early to say whether either will start.

Of the two, it seems more likely Weatherspoon will use Cardoso in the starting lineup. On Sunday, rotations fluctuated constantly for the 30 minutes open to the media.

One thing Weatherspoon has made clear is her feeling that her team has nothing to prove.

‘‘We hear the noise,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘We hear it, and that’s what we see it as: noise. . . . We’re not worried about what the outside world says; it’s about what we say.’’

The Sky will play preseason games Friday against the Lynx and May 7 against the Liberty before Pagliocca and Weatherspoon cut their 14-player roster to 12.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Candace Parker announces retirement after 16 seasons, three WNBA championships
Bears QB Caleb Williams is said to be 'generational.' Then again, who isn't?
Teresa Weatherspoon's tenure officially begins Sunday with the start of training camp
Diamond DeShields' homecoming with the Sky comes with a sweet sense of 'relief'
Sky rookie Angel Reese's star power is already being felt in Chicago
Kamilla Cardoso is looking forward to her WNBA transition with Sky
The Latest
Cubs Mariners Baseball
Cubs
Cubs put lefty Jordan Wicks on 15-day IL in another early hit to the rotation
Notes: The team also made a series of bullpen moves, and Cody Bellinger made progress in his rehab.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints
Bears
The Bears' roster has stacked up beautifully. Your move, Matt Eberflus.
As the organization checks major boxes on its list, it still will spend this coming season evaluating whether it has the right guy in Eberflus. He has no more margin for mistakes.
By Jason Lieser
 
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams reacts while leaving the field after the Trojans’ 38-20 loss to UCLA.
Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams is said to be 'generational.' Then again, who isn't?
In 2024 in sports, everybody who’s anybody is being being called “generational” by somebody. The overuse of the term is rampant and comical.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Teresa Weatherspoon celebrates with her new team jersey at a press conference announcing her as the new Head Coach of the Chicago Sky WNBA team in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 24, 2023.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Teresa Weatherspoon's tenure officially begins Sunday with the start of training camp
The Sky open training camp with a 14-player roster that will need to be trimmed to 12 by May 13.
By Annie Costabile
 
ISP-022824-04A.JPG
Crime
Chicago man charged with opening fire on I-94
A Chicago man allegedly fired shots at another vehicle following a road rage incident. No injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times staff
 