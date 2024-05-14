The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Crime News

Passengers, robbery victims recall CTA attacks carried out by female crew: 'I'm very paranoid'

Four robberies or batteries occurred on the Red Line from May 6 through May 10, all carried out by at least four young women, Chicago police said in a community alert.

By  Mohammad Samra, GA Reporter
   
Passengers, robbery victims recall CTA attacks carried out by female crew: 'I'm very paranoid'
REDLINE-080322-9.jpg

A string of robberies and batteries were reported on the CTA Red Line last week.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Matthew Medrano was riding a Red Line train when he noticed a teenage girl trying to sell lip gloss to a woman a few seats away from him.

Within moments, the lip gloss “seller” had punched the 26-year-old woman in the face while trying to snatch the cell phone she was holding, said Medrano.

She refused to let go and the two tumbled to the floor of the train, said Medrano and a police report that detailed the May 6, 7:50 p.m. attack.

Another passenger, a 30-year-old woman, jumped up and began trying to haul the robber off of her as they wrestled for the phone.

“I can see this going on from the corner of my eye, and then right across me, this other lady gets up and starts wildly swinging her purse at these kids,” Medrano, a tourist visiting from the Philippines, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Others, including Medrano, also sprung up from their seats to assist.

When the doors opened at the Clark and Division station, the group of at least three young women fled the train without her phone.

Medrano says the attempted robbery caught passengers’ attention when the robber “sucker punched her right in the nose.”

“The good thing is, they weren’t able to get anything from the lady and she managed to keep all of her stuff despite getting punched and grappled to the floor,” Medrano, 28, said.

Medrano, in Chicago visiting extended family, had taken the train to meet his brother for dinner, but decided to stay with the victim and console her.

“She didn’t go home too sad because we were telling her: ‘You’re really, really tough for not giving your phone,’” Medrano said. “She was pretty happy in the end but it kind of shook everyone.”

The woman, who identified herself as a “refugee” declined to elaborate on her ordeal when when reached by the Sun-Times.

The attack was one of four robberies on the Red Line from May 6-10, police said in a community alert. A spokesperson with the department said there were no updates Tuesday. The victims, as well as the robbers, were mostly women, according to police.

“Criminal activity has absolutely no place on the CTA. And while incidents like this are extremely rare, one incident is one too many,” the CTA said in a statement to the Sun-Times. “The CTA is fully assisting law enforcement in the investigation of these incidents.”

Shamya Whitty regularly rides the CTA Red Line to and from shifts at St. Bernard Hospital.

During one trip home around 11:35 p.m. on May 9, Whitty was on a southbound train near 95th Street when a male sat next to her and started touching her phone screen, according to Whitty and a police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I flipped out because I don’t know you,” Whitty told the Sun-Times. “Why are you coming up and touching my phone, touching anything that belongs to me?”

After Whitty demanded: “What are you doing?” he snatched her pink iPhone 15 Plus and ran off the train followed by several teenage females.

Suddenly, as Whitty — who also disembarked — hustled to a CTA worker to call her mom, she was “jumped” by several young women who began “striking her body” and they stole her gold iPhone 7, the report said.

Whitty, who suffered bruises to her arms and scratches to her back and her eyelid, began bleeding during the attack.

“I’m very paranoid, I really don’t want to do public transportation no more,” Whitty said. “I always have to look over my shoulder.”

Whitty, who now carries mace or a taser with her, hopes police make an arrest soon.

“I really hope that somebody gets them or else it’s just gonna continue,” Whitty said. “They’re still riding the train freely.”

Another victim, a 21-year-old casino employee who declined out of safety concerns to be identified, boarded a southbound train at the Cermak-Chinatown station and was on her way home from work about 2:20 a.m. on May 10 when four females started a conversation with her that seemed friendly at first, according to the woman and police report.

“Can I have your sweater?” one of them asked. When she said no, they began hitting her face and head.

"[It happened] out of nowhere,” according to the woman who began fighting back but they attacked her again and took her black Sony headphones. She jumped off the train at the 47th Steet station and they stayed aboard.

The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I’ve rode the Red Line for years, they seem like little kids.”

Whitty and the casino worker said they’d be more aware of their surroundings and who they speak to when taking the Red Line.

“You just have to be cautious and protect yourself always,” Whitty said.

