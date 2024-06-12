The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Christopher Rugaber | AP

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks from behind a podium, during a news conference on interest rates.
Money
Federal Reserve sees some progress on inflation but envisions just one rate cut this year
The Fed’s latest projections are by no means fixed in time. The policymakers frequently revise their plans for rate cuts — or hikes — depending on how economic growth and inflation evolve over time.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP
 