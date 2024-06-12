The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Money News Consumer Affairs

Federal Reserve sees some progress on inflation but envisions just one rate cut this year

The Fed’s latest projections are by no means fixed in time. The policymakers frequently revise their plans for rate cuts — or hikes — depending on how economic growth and inflation evolve over time.

By  Christopher Rugaber | AP
   
SHARE Federal Reserve sees some progress on inflation but envisions just one rate cut this year
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks from behind a podium, during a news conference on interest rates.

Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell announces that interest rates will remain unchanged during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin building in Washington, DC.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday that inflation has fallen further toward their target level in recent months but signaled that they expect to cut their benchmark interest rate just once this year.

The policymakers’ forecast for one rate cut was down from a previous forecast of three because inflation, despite having cooled in the past two months, remains persistently elevated.

In a statement issued after its two-day meeting, the Fed said the economy is growing at a solid pace, while hiring has “remained strong.” The officials also noted that in recent months there has been “modest” further progress toward their 2% inflation target. That is a more positive assessment than after the Fed’s previous meeting May 1, when the officials had noted a lack of progress.

Still, the central bank made clear Wednesday that further improvement is needed.

“We’ll need to see more good data to bolster our confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%,” Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference after the Fed meeting ended.

The policymakers, as expected, kept their key rate unchanged at roughly 5.3%. The benchmark rate has remained at that level since July of last year, after the Fed raised it 11 times to try to slow borrowing and spending and cool inflation. Fed rate cuts would, over time, lighten loan costs for consumers, who have faced punishingly high rates for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and other forms of borrowing.

The officials’ rate-cut forecast reflects the individual estimates of 19 policymakers. The Fed said eight of the officials projected two rate cuts. Seven projected one cut. Four of the policymakers envisioned no cuts at all this year.

“What everyone agrees on,” Powell said, is that the Fed’s timetable for rate cuts is “going to be data-dependent.”

The Fed’s latest projections are by no means fixed in time. The policymakers frequently revise their plans for rate cuts — or hikes — depending on how economic growth and inflation evolve over time.

On Wednesday morning, the government reported that inflation eased in May for a second straight month, a hopeful sign that an acceleration of prices that occurred early this year may have passed. Consumer prices excluding volatile food and energy costs — the closely watched “core” index — rose just 0.2% from April, the smallest rise since October. Measured from a year earlier, core prices climbed 3.4%, the mildest pace in three years.

“We welcome today’s reading and hope for more like that,” Powell said.

Stock prices jumped and bond yields fell Wednesday morning after the government reported the milder-than-expected inflation data — and didn’t budge much even after the Fed’s policymakers projected fewer rate cuts for 2024 than the market had expected.

Though inflation has tumbled from a peak of 9.1% two years ago, it remains too high for the Fed’s liking. The policymakers now face the delicate task of keeping rates high enough to slow spending and defeat high inflation without derailing the economy.

The central bank’s rate policies over the next several months could also have consequences for the presidential race. Though the unemployment rate is a low 4%, hiring is robust and consumers continue to spend, voters have taken a generally sour view of the economy under President Joe Biden. In large part, that’s because prices remain much higher than they were before the pandemic struck. High borrowing rates impose a further financial burden.

Inflation had cooled steadily in the second half of last year, raising hopes that the Fed could achieve a rare “soft landing,” whereby it would manage to conquer inflation through rate hikes without causing a recession. But inflation came in unexpectedly high in the first three months of this year, delaying hoped-for Fed rate cuts and potentially imperiling a soft landing.

Last month, Christopher Waller, an influential member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, said he needed to see “several more months of good inflation data” before he would consider supporting rate cuts. Though Waller didn’t spell out what would constitute good data, economists think it would have to be core inflation of 0.2% or less each month.

Asked at his news conference about the eventual need for rate cuts, Powell said, “We think ultimately if you set (interest rate) policy at the restrictive level, eventually you will see real weakening in the economy.”

Though the economy has managed to keep growing despite the high rates the central bank has engineered, the Fed chair said that “ultimately, we think rates will have to come down to continue to support that. So far, they haven’t had to.”

As part of the updated quarterly forecasts the policymakers issued Wednesday, they projected that the economy will grow 2.1% this year and 2% in 2025, the same as they had envisioned in March. They expect core inflation to be 2.8% by year’s end, according to their preferred gauge, up from a previous forecast of 2.6%. And they project that unemployment will stay at its current 4% rate by the end of this year and edge up to 4.2% by the end of 2025.

The expectation that the unemployment rate will remain around those low levels indicates that the officials believe that while the job market will gradually slow, it will remain fundamentally healthy.

“By so many measures,” Powell said, “the labor market was kind of overheated two years ago, and we’ve seen it move back into much better balance between supply and demand.”

Next Up In Business
Visit Chicago Southland names Mary Patchin as head of tourism bureau
Democratic National Convention poised to drive up hotel room rates this summer — even more than Lollapalooza
Curfew kerfuffle? Opinions different as night and day on earlier curfew for youths downtown
Signature Room space sold — but another restaurant atop former Hancock not on the menu
Historic Jewelers Building to be sold, possibly converted under new owners
These Chicago high school students design, sell their own streetwear
The Latest
Fans kick back and enjoy the sunny afternoon at Riot Fest on Friday.&nbsp;
La Voz Chicago
Riot Fest se va de Douglass Park, anuncian una nueva ubicación
El cofundador del festival, Mike Petryshyn, compartió el anuncio en un video publicado en las redes sociales y en el sitio web del festival el martes por la noche. El nuevo lugar se anunció el miércoles por la mañana junto con el programa de este año.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Volunteers from the Zakat Foundation of America wear yellow safety vests as they serve food to asylum seekers clad in white shirts and black ballcaps inside the brightly lit basement of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church as a large crucifix hangs on the wall in the background.
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes son bienvenidos en un refugio recién abierto en una ex escuela católica del noroeste de la ciudad
El alcalde Brandon Johnson y la presidenta del Condado de Cook, Toni Preckwinkle, saludan a los recién llegados a Chicago, que se han instalado en la escuela St. Bartholomew de Portage Park.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
Caleb Williams eyes summer plan with Bears offseason program over
The rookie quarterback and his teammates — both offensive and defensive — plan to meet up again during the team’s break between now and mid-July
By Patrick Finley
 
O'Hare Airport Expansion
City Hall
O'Hare expansion, LaSalle Street makeover take giant steps forward as City Council OKs financing
Mayor Brandon Johnson got the go-ahead to issue up to $3 billion in bonds to bankroll the next phase of the O’Hare makeover and nearly $160 million in bonds to build housing units inside two LaSalle Street office buildings.
By Fran Spielman
 
RiotLand Day Map.jpeg
Riot Fest
Riot Fest moving to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview for new 'RiotLand' venture; lineup announced
The festival will be exiting Douglass Park after a 10-year run that has been plagued by controversy in recent years.
By Miriam Di Nunzio Stefano Esposito , and 1 more
 