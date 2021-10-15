Lightfoot’s vaccine standoff with police union moves to the courts

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s high-stakes standoff with the police union over Chicago’s vaccine mandate took yet another turn on Friday — this time in court.

Late Thursday, Lightfoot directed her corporation counsel to file a complaint for injunctive relief against the Fraternal Order of Police and its fiery president John Catanzara.

The complaint accuses Catanzara of “engaging in, supporting and encouraging a work stoppage or strike,” according to a statement from the mayor.

“As Chicago’s Mayor, I cannot and will not stand idly by while the rhetoric of conspiracy theorists threatens the health and safety of Chicago’s residents and first responders,” Lightfoot said in the statement.

“President Catanzara has time and again deliberately misled our police officers by lying about the requirements of the policy and falsely claiming that there will be no repercussions if officers are insubordinate and refuse to follow a City and Department directive or order.”

Catanzara could not be reached for comment.

Lightfoot and Catanzara have gone toe-to-toe about all matters pertaining to public safety, putting aside their differences only once: to negotiate a new police contract that guarantees rank-and-file officers a 20% pay raise over eight years, more than half of it retroactive.

The mayor’s statement goes on to say that Catanzara “has urged officers to reject the City’s vaccine policy and has repeatedly instructed police officers to refuse to comply with the City’s lawful directive which requires all City employees to report their COVID 19 vaccination status by October 15.”

“By doing so, and by predicting that 50% or more officers will violate their oaths and not report for duty, Catanzara is encouraging an unlawful strike and work stoppage which carries the potential to undermine public safety and expose our residents to irreparable harm, particularly during an ongoing pandemic,” Lightfoot was quoted as saying.

State law prohibits sworn officers from engaging in a strike. So does Article 5 of the police contract.

Catanzara has argued that the protest he is leading against the mayor’s vaccine mandate is “not a strike” and “not a job action.”

He has urged his members not to report their COVID-19 vaccine status on the city’s vaccine portal and, instead, to file exemption forms to receiving the vaccine, listing one of three options the union has insisted upon: religious, medical or conscientious objector.

He has directed them to report to work, as scheduled, on Friday and force the city to send them home.

Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st) has urged the mayor to repeal the mandate or risk “chaos” in a city with 1,000 police vacancies already struggling a continued surge in homicides, shootings and carjackings from last year’s alarming levels.

“If you remove even more police from that equation, our streets are gonna be completely lost. … You’re gonna have cars not manned. There’s gonna be no officers in cars. ... You’ll get in your car and you’ll have 20 or 30 jobs waiting for you,” Napolitano said.

“Criminals know this stuff. They know what’s going on. You’re gonna see pure melee.”

Catanzara’s warning that Chicago will be forced to get by this weekend with only half its police force dissipated Thursday when Lightfoot said that no one would be sent home this weekend because the city is determined to get it right and err on the side of caution.

“As you might imagine, it’s gonna take us a little bit of time to make sure that we’ve go information correct. And we want to make sure that we’re reaching out to people who appear not to be in compliance to determine if that’s, in fact, so,” Lightfoot told a news conference after Thursday’s City Council meeting.

“So, it’ll take a little bit of time to sort that out. We want to do belts and suspenders on this and give people the benefit of the doubt. But once we understand that people have not complied with the simple request to say yes or no or that I’m going to take the testing options, then, yes, we will be moving forward and putting people into no-pay status.”

Lightfoot hedged when asked how long it might take for City Hall to check and double-check before ending the penalty phase — by sending defiant employees home without pay.

“It’s not gonna be weeks. But, it’s not gonna be Saturday or Sunday. It’s gonna take us … a couple of days to make sure that we’ve got the information correct. We’re gonna be reaching out to those folks who appear not to have complied. And then, once we know that they haven’t complied, then we’ll be taking the necessary action. But, that’ll take a couple of days. I don’t think that process will be complete over the weekend,” she said.