The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
City Hall News Politics

Daughter of convicted Daley aide picked to replace Patrick Daley Thompson in 11th Ward

United Airlines executive Nicole Lee is the daughter of Gene Lee, deputy chief of staff under former Mayor Richard M. Daley. In 2014, Gene Lee was convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from two Chinatown charities.

Fran Spielman By Fran Spielman
 March 24, 2022 12:29 PM
SHARE Daughter of convicted Daley aide picked to replace Patrick Daley Thompson in 11th Ward
Wednesday’s meeting of the Chicago City Council. Nicole Lee, a United Airlines executive, has been picked by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to fill an open 11th Ward seat vacated by Patrick Daley Thompson after his conviction on federal tax fraud charges.

Wednesday’s meeting of the Chicago City Council. Nicole Lee, a United Airlines executive, has been picked by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to fill an open 11th Ward seat vacated by Patrick Daley Thompson after his conviction on federal tax fraud charges.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A United Airlines honcho whose father was convicted of stealing from a pair of Chinatown charities is Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s choice to replace convicted former 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.

Nicole Lee serves as director of social impact and community engagement for hometown United, O’Hare Airport’s flagship carrier. She was one of two finalists, but the only Asian-American, recommended by a selection committee appointed by the mayor to sift through 27 applicants.

Lee’s ties to the Chinese-American community are without question.

She’s a former Chicago chapter president of the Organization of Chinese Americans and a current member of the Asian-American Advisory Council at the University of Illinois-Chicago. She spent four years chairing the local school council at Haines Elementary.

Her resume also includes stints as founding member of the Asian Giving Circle, as chair of the BP Asian Pacific Islander Employee Network and as board member and first vice-president of the Chinese Mutual Aid Association.

What makes the mayor’s choice somewhat controversial and politically perilous for Lightfoot is the conviction of Lee’s father and his ties to the Daley family.

Gene Lee served as deputy chief of staff in the administration of Mayor Richard M. Daley.

In 2014, Gene Lee pleaded guilty to embezzlement and tax fraud after admitting to stealing thousands of dollars from the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association in 2007 and 2008.

Federal court documents accused the federally-funded association of giving money to the Chicago Dragons Athletic Association, of which Lee was president, and the Chinatown Summer Fair, of which Lee was chairman.

Related

Lee “embezzled, stole, obtained by fraud and without authority knowingly converted to his use and intentionally misapplied: the funds, which were supposed to be used for a basketball tournament and to promote traditional Chinese dancing and music,” the government alleged. He did not return a telephone call Wednesday seeking comment.jjj

In a press release announcing Nicole Lee’s appointment, Lightfoot made no mention of Gene Lee’s conviction. Nor did she mention the father’s history as a top aide to Daley.

Instead, the mayor noted that Nicole Lee has “spent her life expanding ad amplifying 11th Ward issues and voices” and that her “dedication to empowering communities and building coalitions is evident” in her career and long history of community involvement.

“She is the right choice to make sure 11th Ward residents are fully represented on the Chicago City Council,” the mayor was quoted as saying.

The press release quoted Nicole Lee as saying: “The 11th Ward is a diverse community of hard-working people who embody the grit, love and neighborhood pride that makes Chicago a great city. It’s a tremendous honor to receive this appointment to serve my fellow residents of the 11th Ward.”

The council will hold a special meeting Monday to confirm the mayor’s choice after the Rules Committee does the same.

Until last month, the Bridgeport neighborhood’s 11th Ward had been represented by Thompson, nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley and grandson of Daley’s father, the late Mayor Richard J. Daley. Thompson was forced to resign after he was convicted in U.S. District Court of lying to regulators and filing false income tax returns.

Related

Lightfoot has maintained a surprisingly close relationship with Richard M. Daley, under whom she worked — first as head of the Chicago Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and then as first deputy commissioner of Procurement Services.

If not for Daley Thompson’s conviction, Lightfoot may well have chosen his replacement from among candidates recommended by the Daley family or leveled the playing field by choosing a placeholder who had no intention of running for the job in the 2023 election.

Lee’s appointment does the Daley family a favor without too much political risk.

With a combination of community support and backing from the 11th Ward Regular Democratic Organization still run by County Commissioner John Daley, Nicole Lee is likely to be the favorite in a crowded field of contenders in the next 11th Ward council election.

State Rep. Theresa Mah (D-Chicago) called it “exciting and historic” that Lightfoot has appointed the “first alderman from the Chinese-American community.”

“I know Nicole and I am confident she has the right skill set to represent all 11th Ward residents well in City Council. I look forward to working with her,” Mah was quoted as saying in the city’s press release.

CW Chan, founder of the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community, thanked the mayor for her “speedy decision” after an “open process that also valued community inputs.”

Chan said he is confident Lee will “represent the Bridgeport/Chinatown community well with her neighborhood engagement background and her proven administrative and human relations skill.”

Both city ward maps headed for a June 28 referendum vote — one drawn for the Black Caucus and backed by 33 alderpersons, the other favored by the Hispanic Caucus — would turn the 11th Ward into the first Chicago ward in which a majority of the population is Asian American.

That reflects a 31% Asian American population gain (to 192,586) in the 2020 census.

 

 

Next Up In Politics
Lines long for gas giveaway 2.0
Darren Bailey and Jesse Sullivan win the lottery! (For sought-after spots on GOP primary ballot)
Statewide ICU admissions for COVID lowest since early days of pandemic, but cases creeping up in city
When Sun-Times didn’t hire Madeleine Albright, it changed her life; editor called her ‘honey’
Lightfoot accused of ‘stacking the deck’ on Chicago casino committee
Former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo gets 6 months in prison for cheating on taxes in case tied to Madigan probe
The Latest
ApplePeacock.jpg
Sports Media
MLB’s streaming deals stick it to RSNs, but fans hurt even more
The deals’ exclusivity means teams’ local rights holders won’t carry the games picked up by Apple and Peacock, just as they can’t when FOX and ESPN take games.
By Jeff Agrest
March 24, 2022 01:30 PM
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler poses for a photo at a kiosk that sells his BigFace brand of coffee, in a VIP area at the Miami Open tennis tournament earlier this week.
Taste
At Miami Open, NBA star Jimmy Butler is in the coffee drink business
The All-Star forward for the Miami Heat—whose obsession with coffee started as a joke of sorts at the NBA’s restart bubble inside Walt Disney World two years ago and has become an actual company since—is bringing his BigFace brand to the player-dining and some VIP areas at the tournament.
By Associated Press
March 24, 2022 01:24 PM
Edgar, left, experiencing homelessness and mental illness, talks with Ryann Billitteri, team lead of Thresholds’ CTA homeless outreach program, at a Taco Bell in the South Loop.
Columnists
Mending the frayed social safety net
Illinois’s COVID-battered aid agencies to get much-needed relief in governor’s new budget.
By Neil Steinberg
March 24, 2022 01:01 PM
CTA_Train_2.jpg
Transportation
CTA trains halted for hours after signal falls on tracks and causes power outage on North Side tracks
The outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and affected service on the Red, Brown and Purple lines, according to the CTA.
By Cindy Hernandez
March 24, 2022 12:12 PM
Ryan Bates (71, centering to MItch Trubisky against the Bears in the preseason) started six games at guard for the Bills last season, including both playoff games.
Bears
Bears taking aim at Bills guard Ryan Bates
A restricted free agent who started six games with the Bills last season — including both playoff games — the versatile Bates is expected to sign an offer sheet with the Bears. The Bills will have five days to match that offer.
By Mark Potash
March 24, 2022 12:08 PM