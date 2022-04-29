The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
City Hall News Chicago

City plans to plant 75,000 trees over next five years

The effort will prioritize historically overlooked areas on the South and West sides — aiming to make tree coverage more equitable across the city.

By Cadence Quaranta
   
SHARE City plans to plant 75,000 trees over next five years
Aerial view of trees planted in Lincoln Park neighborhood. The city announced Friday that it plans to plant 75,000 more trees over the next five years.

Aerial view of trees planted in Lincoln Park neighborhood. The city plans to plant 75,000 more trees over the next five years.

Provided

Want to help out Chicago’s environment?

Plant trees, says Michael Dugan, director of forestry for the conservation group Openlands.

And that’s just what the city hopes to do.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new initiative Friday aiming to greatly expand Chicago’s tree canopy over the next five years.

It will plant 75,000 trees, prioritizing historically overlooked areas on the South and West sides to make tree coverage across the city more equitable.

Community members in Little Village participate in a tree planting led by Openlands in fall 2021. The city announced Friday a plan to plant 75,000 more trees over the next five years.

Little Village residents help with a tree-planting event led by Openlands last fall.

Provided/Openlands

After all, a shortage of trees has consequences, Dugan said.

Fewer trees means higher temperatures, he said. Concrete and other surfaces absorb heat during the day, and radiate heat at night, he said, making urban centers much hotter than other areas. Trees help deflect some of that radiation, he said.

That’s really important, from an equity standpoint, Dugan said.

“Not all folks in the city have air conditioning. When folks are older or they have health ailments, extreme heat is extremely dangerous. So anything we can do to cool our cities is definitely a positive.”

Fewer trees also can mean more pollution and flooding, he said.

Dugan appreciates that the new plan will focus on communities most in need.

“Generally any tree planted anywhere is a net positive,” he said, but focusing on high-impact areas “can make a significant difference.”

The initiative will use the Chicago Department of Public Health’s “community tree tool” to identify priority areas. The tool takes a map of existing trees, then factors in things such as air quality and economic wellbeing.

A working group of 70 people from the community will also be involved in the effort.

Beginning in May, residents will be able to help. After training through the Community Tree Ambassador program, they will be able to propose locations for trees, and monitor trees already planted.

Rolando Favela of The Southwest Collective said the plan increases equity not just for people, but also for wildlife.

Trees are important habitats for many birds, he said. And planting more trees may help increase the diversity of bird species on the Southwest side.

He’s excited for the planting to begin.

“There’s been apathy and neglect for so long, and now there’s a deliberate approach with the city’s initiative,” he said. “I’m humbled and grateful and excited.”

Community members in Little Village participate in a tree planting led by Openlands in fall 2021. The city announced Friday a plan to plant 75,000 more trees over the next five years.

Little Village residents planting a tree in 2021. The city plans to plant 75,000 trees over the next five years.

Provided/Openlands

Next Up In Politics
Mask ask? Some suburbanites advised to cover their faces as COVID-19 risk level rises in Cook, Lake, DuPage counties
Englewood Whole Foods to close after just 6 years in neighborhood, leaving few healthy options
Will House Speaker Welch invest in all Dem incumbents or just those doing the work?
Trump’s Operation Legend’s legacy: 2 years later, Chicago gun defendants getting stiff sentences
Widows of 2 Chicago police officers who committed suicide tell their emotional stories
Medicare Advantage plans denied nearly 1 in 5 claims that should have been paid, HHS finds
The Latest
Seven people were shot, one fatally, March 7, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man, 69, fatally shot in Austin
The man was in a home about 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
People line up for COVID-19 tests in December 2021 in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Cases are back on the rise across Illinois.
Coronavirus
Mask ask? Some suburbanites advised to cover their faces as COVID-19 risk level rises in Cook, Lake, DuPage counties
Suburban Cook County’s case rate has jumped to 210 per 100,000 residents over the last week, meaning masks are advised indoors for the immunocompromised and people 50 or older.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Jaquan Brisker (1) had six tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and seven pass break-ups for Penn State last season.
Bears
Bears draft safety Jaquan Brisker with 48th overall pick in Round 2
The Penn State safety is known for his aggressiveness against the run. He had 64 tackles and six tackles-for-loss last season.
By Mark Potash
 
Jose Abreu entered Friday’s game against the Angels with a .206/.286/.349 hitting line.
White Sox
‘We’re in this as a team, get out of it as a team,’ Jose Abreu says of White Sox funk
Pressing isn’t the issue for White Sox, Abreu said. Playing well is another matter. ‘The numbers speak for themselves.’
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon walks on stage after being drafted by the Bears.
Bears
Bears draft Washington CB Kyler Gordon in Round 2
The Bears drafted Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick in the second round Friday, giving them another big-bodied Pac-12 player to pair with Jaylon Johnson.
By Patrick Finley
 