The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
City Hall News Metro/State

City announces 10 more neighborhood plazas to feature art space, walking trails — even an ice-skating rink

The public outdoor plazas will be funded by the Chicago Recovery Program. Eight out of 10 of the proposed plazas are on the city’s South and West sides.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE City announces 10 more neighborhood plazas to feature art space, walking trails — even an ice-skating rink
The proposed site of a public outdoor plaza, at 1201 W. 63rd St., in the Englewood neighborhood.

A vacant lot sits at the proposed site of a new public outdoor plaza, at 1201 W. 63rd St., in the Englewood neighborhood. The site was one of 10 proposed plaza locations announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday to inspire community engagement and local pride as part of a program funded by the Chicago Recovery Plan.

Google Maps

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Thursday announced plans to build 10 new outdoor plazas in neighborhoods across Chicago that the city hopes will inspire community engagement and local pride.

The plazas, which could feature walking trails and spaces for artists and vendors, is part of the Public Outdoor Plazas program funded by the $1.2 billion Chicago Recovery Plan, and are expected to be completed by spring.

Locations and amenities were selected by local groups, including a proposed ice-skating for a plaza in Austin that will be located on the former campus of Robert Emmet Elementary School.

The projects were picked out of 18 submissions and were selected based on “viability, local needs and project design” and “give residents a reason to spend time outside in their own neighborhood, patronize local businesses and enjoy the unique offerings of our great city,” Lightfoot said.

“These transformational projects will bring back what these sites have been missing for years: people and socioeconomic activity,” Lightfoot said.

The plazas will be spread across nine neighborhoods, eight of which will be located in South and West side communities that are part of the INVEST South/West development initiative.

Locations publicly or privately-owned in moderate to low-income areas were able to apply for the program, and were eligible to receive up to $500,000 from the city for their projects.

The new plazas will be located:

  • in Austin at 5500 W. Madison St. and at 5850 W. Chicago Ave.;
  • in Englewood at 1201 W. 63rd St.;
  • in Washington Park at a location to be determined;
  • in Grand Boulevard at 221 E. 49th St.;
  • in Roseland at 11249 S. Halsted St.;
  • in North Lawndale at 1921 S. Drake Ave.;
  • in Humboldt Park at 3342 W. Chicago Ave.;
  • and in West Englewood at 1539 W. 63rd St.

A pilot plaza in the Austin neighborhood opened in June, and planned plazas in West Garfield Park and Chatham were previously announced in March.

Next Up In Politics
City Council ‘not a good place to work these days,’ Tunney says of mass exodus
Taiwan on knife’s edge of freedom
Illinois’ sales tax holiday on back-to-school gear starts Friday
Italian American group wants statues returned by Columbus Day, protected at taxpayer expense
Lightfoot: Chicago making progress on fighting crime despite continued downtown violence
Here’s why experts say the U.S. is stuck in a ‘horrible plateau’ of COVID-19 deaths
The Latest
RUSSIA-US-BASKETBALL-COURT-POLITICS
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA denounces nine-year prison-term for Brittney Griner
“Today’s verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained,” the WNBA and NBA’ said in a joint statement.
By Annie Costabile
 
AP22216648095330.jpg
News
US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
The announcement will free up federal money and other resources to fight the virus.
By Associated Press
 
London_Series_Baseball.JPG
Cubs
Cubs to face Cardinals in 2023 London Series
MLB announced on Thursday that the NL Central rivals will play in London on June 24-25 2023.
By Maddie Lee
 
Crash.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Muere padre de familia que murió al ser impactada por auto en sentido contrario
Su esposa y cuatro hijos murieron en la autopista de Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Guardia de seguridad de Lollapalooza fingió una amenaza terrorista para salir del trabajo temprano
Janya Williams fue acusada de un delito grave por falsa amenaza terrorista. Apareció en el juzgado el domingo, donde se le impuso una fianza de $50,000.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 