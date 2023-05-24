The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
City Hall News Politics

Housing plan for migrants proposed by group of Latino City Council members

The plan, backed by Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and others, includes findingunused buildings that, with community approval, could be temporary shelters — and the first step on the road to permanent housing for migrants and homeless people.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Housing plan for migrants proposed by group of Latino City Council members
George Roumbanis, an educator at Daley College and president of the City Colleges union, addresses protestors at a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

George Roumbanis, an educator at Daley College and president of the City Colleges union, addresses protestors at a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday about finding housing for asylum seekers and unhoused people in Chicago.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Amid Chicago’s ongoing migrant crisis, where many wound up on police station floors and some residents have balked at providing beds for them, a group of City Council members on Wednesday proposed what they said is the solution.

The group of several Latino alderpersons are proposing a ward-by-ward search for unused buildings that, pending community approval, could be turned into temporary shelters where social workers could connect asylum seekers and other unhoused people with transitional living situations and, eventually, place them in permanent, affordable housing.

“We’re working in every corner of the city to address not only new arrivals but also existing issues that we have,” Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said at a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday. 

The plan would be an amplified version of temporary shelters that Sigcho-Lopezhas set up in the Pilsen neighborhood and which he said is already an improvement on the “dire situation” of asylum seekers and unhoused people staying in “inhumane conditions in police districts, in airports, in viaducts.” 

The plan, of course, still needs funding and has yet to be introduced to the Council, but Lucia Calderon, Sigcho-Lopez’s chief of staff, said they have the support of the Johnson administration — and already have a few places lined up.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) holds one of his triplets as he addresses reporters at a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) holds one of his triplets as he addresses reporters at a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday. The Lower West Side alderman proposed a ward by ward search for temporary shelters that would be the starting point in the process of placing asylum seekers and unhoused people in permanent, affordable housing.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

The proposed locations are: four unused buildings at Daley College in West Lawn, where they said they could house 400 people; a vacant building at Archer and Kedzie avenues in Brighton Park, where they said they could house 30 people; and, in the Little Village neighborhood, a former CVS store and the Arturo Velasquez Institute, a satellite campus of Daley College, where they said they could house 200 people . 

Calderon said Johnson had already toured the West Lawn and former CVS locations. with a tour of the Velasquez location was planned soon. 

Newly elected Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th), whose ward includes the Brighton Park location, was among those attending to backthe plan. Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) and Ruth Cruz (30th), who replaced Ariel Reboyas, former chair of the Immigration and Refugee Rights Committee, also were present.

Based on the cost to run the Pilsen facilities, a facility housing 200 to 250 people was expected to cost around $875,000 annually. Locations housing 30 people would cost about $80,000 a year.

The plan would be the latest way to deal with the migrant crisis in Chicago which started after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began bussing migrants from the border to Chicago last August. Since then, around 10,000 migrants have arrived in the city, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

A plan to house migrants this summer at Wilbur Write College in the Dunning neighborhood got a mixed reception from residents Tuesday evening at a public forum at the Northwest Side school.  Still, the plan got more support than efforts in other parts of the city, where migrants moving in have faced fierce backlash. A lawsuit has been filed to stop migrants from being housed at the vacant South Shore High School.

Some South Siders even crashed Wednesday’s City Hall news conference.

“The community says no,” said Val Free, founder of the Neighborhood Network Alliance, a group of South Shore block club organizations. “You’re presenting this plan without our voice.”

Another in Free’s group said that the plan didn’t address the “18,000 citizens returning from prison.”

“They have housing for us when we go to prison, but no housing for us when we return,” said Tyronne Muhammad, founder of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change. 

Sigcho-Lopez tried assuring the group that the plan included them, but the group wasn’t convinced. The two groups began talking over each other as reporters tried to ask questions. 

Tyronne Muhammad (right center), founder of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, interrupted a City Hall news conference to object to a plan for long-term housing for migrants and homeless peopoe, saying not enough is being done for the “18,000 citizens returning from prison.”

Tyronne Muhammad (right center), founder of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, interrupted a City Hall news conference to object to a plan for long-term housing for migrants and homeless peopoe, saying not enough is being done for the “18,000 citizens returning from prison.”

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

“Let’s take CHA land and make affordable housing with it,” said Derric Price, founder of the African American Community Trust, taking the microphone. “There’s enough abandoned buildings in Chicago. Put those online.”

George Roumbanis, an educator at Daley College and City Colleges union president, stood up to show his support for the plan. “We can house hundreds of people right there where no community is impacted.” 

Roumbanis, who immigrated from Greece in the 1980s, said it would be an improvement on how it was when he arrived; he wound up staying in a vacant building, where a local security guard duped him into paying rent. He considered it a bargain, even so.

“Well, I didn’t know it was abandoned,” he said Wednesday. “But still, $75.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Related

Next Up In Politics
Pritzker, Democratic leaders reach budget deal, touting fiscal responsibility, unity — if not spending specifics
Migrant funding hits roadblock in City Council
Johnson wins first test of City Council muscle
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues
DeSantis plans to announce 2024 bid Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk
NW Side residents express support and disapproval of plan to house immigrant families at Wilbur Wright College
The Latest
MargeSummitAld.HelenShillerFIX.jpg
Obituaries
Marge Summit, gay rights activist and bar owner who welcomed everyone, dies at 87
‘It used to be you could get denied service if you were gay. Now people are welcome everywhere. No one bats an eye, and she’s responsible for some of that,’ said Ms. Summit’s friend David Boyer.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Wisin y Yandel (pictured in 2019) headline the Sueños Music Festival.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago May 25-31: The Mix
The Suenos Music Festival, the Belmont-Sheffield, Music Fest, Seal in concert and Navy Pier summer fireworks are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
‘We need help.’ Bucktown pub owner held at gunpoint, first of 9 armed robberies in an hour on North, Northwest sides
Eric Johnson’s pub had already been hit by robbers three times in the last several weeks when a car pulled up early Sunday and four people with guns jumped out.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Chicago Public Schools sign at CPS headquarters.
Education
More pre-K, ‘earn and learn’ offerings as CPS opens registration for summer programs, district says
Registration opened this week for hundreds of programs ranging from athletic and technical education summer camps to high school credit recovery and newcomer support.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
TLM_stills_request_04_4K_rec709_20230320.jpg
Movies and TV
Halle Bailey’s emergence as ‘The Little Mermaid’ star goes swimmingly
Charismatic singer wins us over in live-action Disney remake that comes close to wearing out its welcome.
By Richard Roeper
 