 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Biden keeps pushing dubious arguments for CDC supremacy

The president seems determined to anoint the agency’s director as the nation’s COVID-19 dictator, no matter what the law says.

By Jacob Sullum
New Yorkers demonstrate for a moratorium on evictions on Aug. 4, 2021. The Supreme Court last week rejected the idea that the Centers for Disease Control has the power to stop landlords from evicting tenants who fail to pay their rent.
Getty

The Supreme Court last week rejected the idea that Congress gave the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the power to stop landlords from evicting tenants who fail to pay their rent. Unfazed by that setback, the Biden administration this week suggested that the CDC has the power to demand that every public school in the country force students to wear face masks.

Both incidents show how readily President Joe Biden deploys dubious legal arguments to defend unprecedented power grabs in the name of fighting COVID-19. If successful, those arguments would undermine federalism, the rule of law, and the separation of powers.

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

The CDC argued that evictions could promote COVID-19 transmission by forcing people to move into “congregate or shared living setting[s].” It said its moratorium therefore was authorized by a 1944 law that allows regulations deemed “necessary” to prevent the interstate spread of “communicable diseases.”

Like most of the federal judges who have addressed the issue, the Supreme Court did not buy that argument. “It is hard to see what measures this interpretation would place outside the CDC’s reach,” it noted, “and the government has identified no limit…beyond the requirement that the CDC deem a measure ‘necessary.’”

The justices said it “strains credulity” to assert that Congress gave the CDC that “breathtaking amount of authority.” They said the statute’s list of specific disease control measures “informs the grant of authority by illustrating the kinds of measures that could be necessary: inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, and destruction of contaminated animals and articles.”

Even if the statute were ambiguous, the court said, “the sheer scope of the CDC’s claimed authority” would “counsel against the Government’s interpretation,” since “we expect Congress to speak clearly” when it means to authorize powers of “vast ‘economic and political significance.’” Notably, no one seems to have noticed the sweeping powers that the CDC claimed to discover last fall until 76 years after the law was enacted.

The Education Department cited a different, more recent law on Monday, when it announced investigations of five states that have defied the CDC’s advice by forbidding mask mandates in public schools. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says those states may be violating Section 504 of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in federally funded programs.

Cardona said his department had heard from “parents of students with disabilities and with underlying medical conditions” who complained that “state bans on universal indoor masking are putting their children at risk and preventing them from accessing in-person learning equally.” His argument implies that Section 504 makes the CDC’s recommendations for schools mandatory.

“It’s massive federal overreaching,” says Hans Bader, a former senior attorney at the Competitive Enterprise Institute who also has worked in the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights. “The federal government essentially wants to dictate systemic changes to states’ school policies because of speculation [about] how those policies may affect disabled students in particular school districts.”

Bader says Cardona’s position is inconsistent with the relevant case law, which rejects discrimination claims based on speculative harms or parents’ voluntary decisions. “The health benefits of wearing masks are so modest that European countries don’t require young children to wear them,” he says, “so the failure to attend school is due to parental or student choice, not effectively compelled by school policy.”

Despite Cardona’s emphasis on local autonomy, his interpretation of Section 504 suggests that school districts are not free to reject the CDC’s advice. Since the CDC has decided that mask mandates are appropriate, he seems to think, every public school in the United States is obligated to impose them.

That is a remarkable assertion of federal supremacy in two areas — education and disease control — that have long been recognized as primarily the responsibility of state and local governments. The Biden administration seems determined to anoint the CDC’s director as the nation’s COVID-19 dictator, no matter what the law says.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Remap remake? Illinois Democrats OK new legislative boundaries, Republicans cry ‘sham’

Both the House and Senate approved the revised legislative maps, but they parted company on the governor’s revisions to an ethics package that Republicans dismissed as watered-down. The Senate OK’d Gov. Pritzker’s amendatory veto, but the House rejected it. It was not immediately clear what would be next for the ethics bill.

By Rachel Hinton

Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Sky snap three-game winning streak, lose 103-83 to Mercury

Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 18 points and Candace Parker was held to two points.

By Associated Press

New Little Village Target distribution center at Hilco warehouse says it becoming more green, improving community relations

Target said the facility currently has more than 700 employees with the goal of hiring a total of 2,000 people by the end of the year, including managers and warehouse workers with wages starting at $18 per hour.

By Manny Ramos

1 killed, 1 critically injured in Far South Side motorcycle crash

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of East 95th Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Activists call for police accountability in viral video of officer apparently restraining woman

Activists and supporters gathered outside the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to protest Tuesday after an officer was put on desk duty following an apparent altercation with a woman who was walking her dog at North Avenue Beach.

By Mohammad Samra