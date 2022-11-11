No matter your situation, this shelter has a canine that is just right for you

They are “The Great Eight.”

They’ve been lingering in dog limbo much too long.

Sheltered at Chicago Canine Rescue collectively for more than 2,600 days — a shocking TWO plus years — a cadre of eight special canines rescued from animal control “kill” facilities are now part of a new adoption campaign for shelter “long timers.”

Lloyd, 1 plus, a yellow lab/retriever mix, has been in the shelter for 153 days. Provided

“The vast majority of ‘long timers’ are overlooked, their reputations tainted by false assumptions due to their long-term stays,” said Nancy MacIntosh, a board member of Chicago Canine Rescue, located at 5272 N. Elston Road.

Dixon, 1 plus, a German Shepherd/Malinois mix, has been sheltered for 279 days. Provided

“The general public is not aware of the incredible animals that remain behind,” she said.

“We are hoping our ‘The Great Eight’ campaign will bring awareness to a sad situation, and that these eight special dogs could act as ambassadors for this universal problem.”

Tater, 4, a 36-pound American Foxhound mix, has been sheltered for 150 days, Provided

So here’s the bow wow lowdown.

“The animal welfare world is in crisis,” said Abby Matzke, the shelter’s manager.

Sophie, 2 plus, is a pit bull terrier stray that has been sheltered for 760 days, Provided

”We’ve been hit with pet returns after COVID; dogs being dumped left and right on our doorsteps; and a national drop in adoption numbers,” she said. “Our shelters, which pull dogs from ‘kill’ facilities, are not only flooded ... but the long timers, who have had the benefit of longer behavior training, are being ignored.”

Chloe, 1 plus, is a Mountain Cur mix and has been in the shelter for 136 days. Provided

“It has been daunting trying to highlight the plight of these dogs, who deserve a loving home with a special someone,” she said.

So let’s cut to the dog chase. It’s time to introduce the shelter’s longtime residents.

Nigel, 4, is a 30 pound Jack Russell terrier/Australian cattle dog mutt mix, sheltered for 839 days. Credit

They are: Chloe, Tater, Octavia, Sophie, Dixon, Lloyd, Mornay and Nigel, and they have been living in a world of limited space, loneliness and constant barking.

The following descriptions are provided by the CCR shelter and can be accessed at chicagocaninerescue.org:

Octavia, 1 plus, is a red-nosed American pit bull terrier that has been in the shelter 159 days. Provided

Nigel, 4, a 30 pound Jack Russell terrier/Australian cattle dog mutt mix sheltered the longest: 839 days; a once terrified stray given behavior training is now friendly; exuberant, but not with other dogs; and needs a home with a private fenced in yard.



Octavia, 1 plus, is a young, red-nosed American pit bull terrier, who entered stray; a 159-day resident; described as having no behavior quirks; good to dogs and kids who visit; loves to wrestle; happy all the time; a poster child for the perfect pit bull, but here she stays. “It’s a mystery she is still here,” said Matzke.

Mornay, 1 plus, a playful female, medium-sized pit bull mix in the shelter 154 days; loves to play with her toys; does well with people, but would do best as an only child.

Lloyd: 1 plus, a happy, sweet, yellow lab/retriever mix who came in stray; returned when first adoption didn’t work out; has been in the shelter for 153 days; needs an active but quiet home; is good with children who don’t mind his jumpiness; and loves other dogs.

Dixon: 1 plus, a German Shepherd/Malinois mix, sheltered for 279 days; a big, friendly dog whose ideal home is with an experienced dog owner and/or trainer to show him the ropes. Not a great fit with children.

Sophie: 2 plus, a pit bull terrier stray captured after being grazed by a car; a playful, affectionate, submissive gal with allergies and behavioral needs who was saved seconds from the green needle; sheltered for 760 days, and needs an adult home minus children and other animals.

Tater, 4, a 36-pound American Foxhound mix, retrieved from a shelter in Arkansas as a timid stray. Sheltered for 150 days, described as a gentle soul with a worried face who is good with other dogs if she is allowed to be boss. Likes stuffy toys; being treated as a baby, but better off without kids.

Chloe: 1 plus, a Mountain Cur mix, has been in the shelter as a return puppy for 136 days; looking for home as the only dog with no kids; needs room to play; loves tennis balls; is great at fetch; and can be a bulldozer.

“I admit to a good cry now and then,” said Matzke. “We believe community engagement is crucial to solving this problem.

“There is no doubt each of them requires the care of a special person because they are special,” she said.

