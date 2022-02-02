 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

The CDC’s insistence on ‘universal masking’ in schools looks less scientific every day

That recommendation, which never had a firm basis, is even harder to justify in the current context.

By Jacob Sullum
Preschool teacher Erin Berry helps a student with his face mask during class at Dawes Elementary School on the Southwest Side on Jan. 11, 2021.
Preschool teacher Erin Berry helps a student with his face mask during class at Dawes Elementary School on the Southwest Side on Jan. 11, 2021.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

A recent NPR report quotes a Maryland mother who complains that you risk being tarred as “a psychotic, anti-vaxx right-winger” if you dare to question whether children should be forced to wear face masks in day care and K-12 schools. That attitude is based on the premise that rejecting mask requirements is tantamount to rejecting science.

The truth is closer to the opposite. Supporters of school mask mandates assume they are effective at reducing COVID-19 transmission, then desperately search for evidence to validate that conviction. That process bears little resemblance to science.

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

NPR says, “mask proponents ... point to the many studies associating mask mandates with lower COVID-19 rates in schools.” But those studies are mostly imaginary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending “universal masking” in schools a year ago. At that point, there was no solid empirical basis for the CDC’s advice, and that is still true.

Most of the studies cited by the CDC did not even compare schools with mask mandates to schools without them. One exception was a study of Georgia elementary schools published last May, which found that masking of teachers was associated with a statistically significant reduction in COVID-19 transmission, but masking of students was not.

A subsequent study, reported last September, found that “counties without school mask requirements experienced larger increases in pediatric COVID-19 case rates after the start of school compared with counties that had school mask requirements.” But that study did not take into account vaccination rates or other COVID-19 safeguards, both of which are potentially important confounding variables. Since “this was an ecologic study,” the researchers noted, “causation cannot be inferred.”

Another study published the same day found that COVID-19 outbreaks were more common in Arizona schools that did not require masks. Again, that study did not control for vaccination rates or other mitigation measures, and critics pointed out various other weaknesses.

“You can’t learn anything about the effects of school mask mandates from this study,” Arizona State public health economist Jonathan Ketcham told science writer David Zweig. Noah Haber, a Stanford post-doctoral fellow who had co-authored a systematic review of research on COVID-19 mitigation measures, described the study as “so unreliable that it probably should not have been entered into the public discourse.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky nevertheless repeatedly cited the Arizona study as proof that her agency’s advice was well-grounded, and her slippery response to the criticism was revealing. During a Fox News appearance in December, she said “study after study” has “demonstrated that our layered prevention strategies, including masks in schools, are able to keep our schools safely open.”

While those studies show that schools with mask mandates can operate “safely,” they do not show that mask mandates are necessary to achieve that goal. Data from Florida, Tennessee, North Dakota, Texas, the U.K. and Spain suggest they are not.

Laboratory studies provide compelling evidence that masks — especially N95 respirators — can reduce virus transmission, assuming they are used properly. A randomized trial in Bangladesh found that surgical masks reduced COVID-19 cases by 11%, but cloth masks — the kind most commonly used in schools — did not have a statistically significant effect.

Uncertainty about the real-world impact of masking is compounded when mandates apply to children as young as 2, as the CDC recommends — a stance that is extreme by international standards. And the theoretical, unsubstantiated benefits of school mask mandates have to be weighed against the burdens they impose, which include interference with communication, learning and social interaction as well as daylong discomfort.

That calculus should take into account the vanishingly low COVID-19 fatality rate among children (about 0.002%, according to the CDC); vaccines and treatments that dramatically reduce the risk of severe symptoms; and the availability of high-quality masks that immunocompromised children and adults can use to protect themselves from infection. In this context, the CDC’s continued insistence on “universal masking” looks less scientific every day.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Former Browns coach Hue Jackson suggests team paid out bonuses for tanking

"Truth just starting to seep out of what really happens in the NFL. Trust me there are some great owners out there and there are some people you better dig deeper and see the truth," Jackson tweeted.

By USA TODAY SPORTS

Pritzker budget proposal to include extra $500 million in pension payments

The governor’s top advisers say the new spending plan keeps the state on track to end in the black for back-to-back years for the first time in 25 years.

By Mitchell Armentrout

9 inches of snow and climbing in parts of Chicago area as winter storm warning remains in effect until evening

Some areas downstate could get more than a foot from the first wave of the storm. The National Weather Service said a second wave on Thursday may not be as severe as first forecast, with snowfall the heaviest south of Interstate 55.

By Sun-Times Wire

Nicky Delmonico rejoins White Sox as minor league hitting coach

White Sox announce 2022 player development staff.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

More Democrats should follow Eric Adams’ lead on crime

Democrats everywhere have struggled with balancing necessary and important policing and criminal justice reform with the reality that violent crime has surged.

By S. E. Cupp

Butler’s Camille Jackson makes history after signing with Illinois

Camille Jackson is the first athlete in the 23-year history of the Noble Schools network — which currently has more than 12,000 students across 17 charter high schools — to be a Power Five recruit in any sport.

By Mike Clark