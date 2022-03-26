The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Columnists Coronavirus Vaccine News News

Kentanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing shows nation still deeply divided

Instead of celebrating America’s racial milestone, some politicians turned Jackson’s confirmation hearings into political theater.

Mary Mitchell By Mary Mitchell
 March 26, 2022 09:00 AM
SHARE Kentanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing shows nation still deeply divided
Supreme Court nominee&nbsp;Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 during Jackson’s confirmation hearing.

Supreme Court nominee&nbsp;Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday, during Jackson’s confirmation hearing.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

I had hoped that we would see something fresh — national healing, even — in Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings.

After all, it’s been a long, long time coming.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court since it was first assembled in 1790.

Opinion bug

Opinion

And assurances were made that led me to believe politicians had finally gotten over the Trump-itis that turned politics into a blood sport.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, the top Republican on the committee, said the process would be “respectful” and promised that Republicans would not try to turn it into a “spectacle.”

And Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Jackson would not be “vilified” or attacked for her religious views or be “accused of doing something she could not defend herself against before it’s too late.”

After four days of hearings, the headlines told a different story:

“QAnon Cheers Republican Attacks on Jackson,” The New York Times said. Axios’ online headline called the hearings “Ketanji Brown Jackson’s political circus Supreme Court hearing.” The Guardian had a similar theme: “Republicans turn Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing into a political circus.”

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is questioned by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., (front left) during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is questioned by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., (front left) during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

On the final day of the hearings, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the committee, noted the attacks from Republicans were “unfair, unrelenting and beneath the dignity of the U.S. Senate.”

I don’t know how Jackson got through hours of bullying from people who seemed more interested in tearing her down than they were in learning about her judicial philosophy.

Related

I was stunned when Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went ballistic after being told his time was up. Even after Durbin banged the gavel, Cruz refused to shut up.

Cruz used his time to try and link Jackson to the Critical Race Theory concept that has people of his ilk darn near hysterical.

Most people don’t even know what Critical Race Theory is, and Cruz didn’t bother to explain it.

Instead, the senator waved it like red meat in front of a pack of hungry hounds.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. describes Critical Race Theory as “an academic and legal framework that denotes that systemic racism is part of American society — from education and housing to employment and health care.”

Jackson had nothing to do with the spread of this concept in the mainstream.

Cornyn, R-Texas, (left) speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. (right) and ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, (center) listen.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, (left) speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. (right) and ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, (center) listen.

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

During the confirmation hearings, Cruz also mischaracterized two children’s books that he found offensive and were being used at a private school where Jackson served on the board.

“I have not reviewed any of those books, any of those ideas — they don’t come up in my work as a judge, which I am, respectfully, here to address,” Jackson responded.

Some senators accused Jackson of being “soft on crime” — particularly on pedophiles — even though she received the highest rating from the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary.

Related

Although Jackson repeatedly walked the senators through the decision-making process that led to her sentencing in some criminal cases, Republicans stuck with the “soft on crime” narrative.

It was exasperating to watch, so I can imagine how exhausting it was for Jackson to sit through.

Jackson maintained her composure despite being falsely accused, being called a liar and being rudely interrupted by pompous white males.

It took an impassioned speech by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to move her to tears.

“Your family and you speak to service, service, service. And I’m telling you right now I’m not letting anybody in the Senate steal my joy,” Booker told her.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

“You didn’t get [here] because of some left-wing agenda. You didn’t get here because of some dark-money groups. You got here how every Black woman in America who’s gotten anywhere has done. By being like Ginger Rogers said: ‘I did everything Fred Astaire did but backward in heels,’” Booker said.

“Nobody’s stealing my joy. Nobody’s making me angry. I’m not going to let my joy be stolen,” he said defiantly.

Me either.

No one said the road would be easy.

But joy does indeed come in the morning.

Next Up In Commentary
Ward remap referendum still not a done deal
A new era rises in Chicago’s 11th Ward with Nicole Lee
Millions of Illinoisans still are not fully vaccinated
Something special, called Jazz
Kansas beats Providence 66-61 to put Bill Self back in the Elite Eight. So what else is knew?
Yes, we know the Big Ten is having another pathetic NCAA tournament. Here’s why.
The Latest
Comedian Dave Coulier attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles
Entertainment and Culture
‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier opens up about battling alcoholism and reaching sobriety
Coulier recalls how he would often drink for 8 hours straight and feel “like a bowl of dog mess” for the next two days.
By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
March 26, 2022 09:00 AM
Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Would you bet on the Bulls to make it past the first round of the playoffs?
Also this week, we asked about Lucas Giolito’s contract status with the White Sox and how Bears GM Ryan Poles is doing.
By Steve Greenberg
March 26, 2022 09:00 AM
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
Arkansas vs. Duke Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NCAAB, Mar. 26
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 26, 2022 08:42 AM
An eastern bluebird in March around Chicago. Credit: Emil Baumbach
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Eastern bluebird, silver pike or muskie, Annie Dillard on botany and moral thinkers
A good photograph of an eastern bluebird, a good question (and answer) on pike or muskie, and Annie Dillard on botany and moral thinkers are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
March 26, 2022 08:13 AM
ST22_suzuki_13_8x12.jpg
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: ‘Location, location, location’
That’s what it’s all about in the real estate business. This week, we combine location with baseball in our latest quiz. We even mix locations with people’s names. But you won’t need a map.
By Bill Chuck
March 26, 2022 08:00 AM