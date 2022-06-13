The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Daley released from hospital, expected to fully recover from ‘neurological event’

The former mayor had been hospitalized at Northwestern since last Wednesday.

By  Michael Sneed
   
Former Mayor Richard M. Daley leaves Northwestern Memorial Hospital, at 201 E. Huron St., on February 2014. He was released from his most recent stint there on Monday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Richard M. Daley is out of the hospital — but not home yet.

The former mayor was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital Monday evening and will head to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for a “short stay,” said Dr. Eric Terman, Daley’s physician.

As Sneed first reported last week, Daley was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he was feeling “out of sorts.” Later that night he was “talking and alert” and in a good mood, said his longtime spokeswoman, Jacquelyn Heard.

Turns out, Daley experienced a “neurological event,” Terman said.

The health scare came eight years after he was hospitalized at Northwestern after he suffered stroke-like symptoms impacting his speech in 2014.

But good news: the doctor said he expects the former mayor — who turned 80 in April — to fully recover from the latest event.

“Daley and his family deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers and again want to thank members of the Chicago Fire Department as well as Northwestern doctors, nurses and other staff,” Heard said in a statement Monday.

“There will be no further comment on this matter as Daley works to build his strength and his health improves.”

