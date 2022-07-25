The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Columnists Commentary

Congress must protect the freedom to marry

Anti-equality groups have never accepted the Court’s 2015 ruling that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry under the 14th Amendment and that states cannot ban same-sex marriage.

By  Ben Jealous
   
SHARE Congress must protect the freedom to marry
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We all know that what people do tells you more about them than what they say. That’s true for politicians, too.

We see politicians who call themselves “pro-life” and “pro-woman” when they’re pushing to make abortion a crime, but shrug their shoulders when those laws result in greater risk of women dying during pregnancy-related medical crises. Or who claim to be “pro-child” but try to force a 10-year-old rape victim to accept the physical and emotional trauma of bearing her rapist’s child.

It’s the same when it comes to marriage. A lot of politicians who posture as defenders of marriage just voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives on July 19, and would ensure that equal treatment of same-sex couples under federal law if passed by the Senate.

The right to marry has not always been protected for everyone. My own parents had to deal with the fact that some states still made it illegal for my white father and Black mother to get married. A Virginia judge upheld that state’s anti-marriage law, claiming that God “did not intend for the races to mix.” In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned laws against interracial couples getting married.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Almost 50 years later, the Supreme Court rejected similar arguments that were used to defend laws making it illegal for same-sex couples to get married. When I was serving as president of the NAACP, I was proud to lend the organization’s support to the marriage equality movement. And I was thrilled when the Supreme Court ultimately rejected state laws that discriminated against loving same-sex couples.

Mildred Loving, half of the couple that took the interracial ban all the way to the Supreme Court, was also on board. She was grateful for the freedom to marry the person she loved and for the family they built together. And she wanted all Americans to have that same freedom.

Most Americans agree. By far. Support for interracial marriage reached 94% last year, Gallup reports. This year, support for same-sex couples’ right to marry hit 71%, according to Gallup. But about three-quarters of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives just voted against protecting those couples under federal law.

Why do we need a federal law to protect people’s freedom to marry? Because anti-equality groups have never accepted the Court’s 2015 ruling that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry under the 14th Amendment and that states cannot ban same-sex marriage. They have vowed to overturn it. And because Justice Clarence Thomas just called on the Court to reconsider and overturn its marriage equality ruling — along with other rulings recognizing a right to privacy, protecting access to contraception and decriminalizing consensual sexual relationships between people of the same sex.

For years, Thomas was an often-lonely voice on the extreme right wing of the Court. But he has a lot more company out there now, especially with the three justices named by former President Donald Trump. They just overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping Americans of the right to make abortion-related decisions about their bodies and families. Far-right state legislators started competing to see who could pass the most extreme laws targeting pregnant people, their supporters and even their health care providers.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Thomas is just getting started, and it is clear that the far-right movement that helped Trump stack the Supreme Court has a lot more in mind than overturning Roe v. Wade. Same-sex couples could be the next target. And we’re all targets for the ideologues who want to demolish a century of progress by dismantling the federal government’s authority to fight poverty, promote better public education and provide access to health care.

We need to stand up to them now. It’s important for Congress to side with the vast majority of Americans and pass a law giving federal protection to the millions of people who are in interracial and same-sex marriages, and to all those who may want to follow their hearts into such a marriage in the future.

It’s a good sign that the Respect for Marriage Act passed with 47 Republicans joining the Democratic majority. It’s not such a good sign that three-quarters of the Republicans voted no. You can bet those members of Congress describe themselves as lovers of freedom and defenders of families. But their actions are speaking a lot louder than their words.

Ben Jealous is president of People For the American Way and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Congress must pass more funding for international COVID-19 vaccination
Senators beholden to the fossil fuel industry are not leaders
DuSable aiming for ‘somewhere better and different’
More Illinois voters will have choices on the ballot this November
Are the endangered Century and Consumer buildings headed toward landmark status?
A song shows that in the midst of what ‘they say,’ what matters most is what one believes
The Latest
merlin_107244955.jpg
Obituaries
Paul Sorvino, veteran actor known for ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order,’ dies at 83
Father of Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, he also appeared in ‘Reds,’ ‘Nixon’ and ‘The Rocketeer.’
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 
INDIA-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE
Letters to the Editor
Congress must pass more funding for international COVID-19 vaccination
Although the last relief package included crucial foreign assistance to undergird the global response to the pandemic, such efforts have slowed down. The United States must take the lead in helping those who need it the most.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_102944029.jpg
Bears
Will Bears arrow be pointing up or down after 2022? Our annual test of fans’ optimism
With the Bears in rebuild mode under new general manager Ryan Poles, it seems like they can only go up from here. But it’s the Bears — you just never know.
By Mark Potash
 
Brown Line trains are bypassing Paulina
Crime
Again, a rider on a CTA Red Line train uses a knife to fend off group of robbers, this time killing an attacker, police say
Monday’s attack was the second on a Red Line train in three days.
By David Struett
 
Dyanla Rainey at Marshall’s state championship celebration in 2018.
High School Basketball
Former Marshall basketball standout Dyanla Rainey shot and killed in her driveway
Dyanla Rainey was shot at her home on the 700 block of South 6th Avenue in Maywood and died at Loyola University Medical Center. Police haven’t released any information to the family yet.
By Michael O’Brien
 