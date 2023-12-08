The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 8, 2023
Columnists Politics Springfield

How a 2024 election questionnaire puts candidates in an awkward spot

A question posed by Equality Illinois brings to mind a state law that says legislators cannot promise action on a bill in exchange for a contribution.

By  Rich Miller
   
SHARE How a 2024 election questionnaire puts candidates in an awkward spot
A painting of Abraham Lincoln inside the Illinois House chamber.

A look inside the Illinois House chamber.

AP file

Imagine a lobbyist approaching a legislator and promising that if the member voted for a specific bill the lobbyist would contribute to their campaign committee.

Lobbyists have been convicted here for doing just that, going back to at least 1982.

Legislators would be violating state law if they made that deal. The statute prohibits legislators, candidates and others from promising “anything of value related to State government,” including any “action or inaction on any legislative or regulatory matter, in consideration for a contribution to a political committee, political party, or other entity that has as one of its purposes the financial support of a candidate for elective office.”

So, when I saw a recent candidate endorsement questionnaire, that’s the first thing that came to mind. But after I thought about it and did some research, I decided that my initial impression may be wrong. Even so, I came away from this believing that organizations that send out these questionnaires need to rethink their approaches, and legislators definitely need to study what they’re signing.

Equality Illinois’ latest endorsement questionnaire informs candidates: “We will consider your votes on the following bills as well as your responses to the following questions.”

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

The first question involves legislation to fully implement the Keeping Youth Safe and Healthy Act from 2021. “Will you recommit to voting for this initiative?” legislators are asked.

To be clear, it doesn’t look like they’re violating state law, nor are the many other groups that ask similarly worded questions. As you can see above, the law as written is aimed at legislators and candidates, and the criminal case law in question (People v. Brandstetter) was a straight-up offer of a $1,000 campaign contribution for a vote. Equality Illinois’ CEO Brian Johnson said the questionnaire was vetted by longtime elections attorney Michael Dorf, who Johnson said, “sees no legal issues with our questions or our process.”

No guarantee of endorsement

Equality Illinois’ Johnson insisted that “a positive answer on any one question does not guarantee an endorsement, nor does a negative answer on any one question guarantee a non-endorsement.”

It is instead a “totality of factors,” including their voting history, their “level of support for the LGBTQ+ community broadly,” their “partnership with LGBTQ+ community groups,” their “connection to the LGBTQ+ community,” and their answer to the four questions posed to them. Those questions are part of a “holistic picture,” Johnson said.

Illinois is among “a minority of states that doesn’t require the teaching of sex ed,” Johnson said, and that’s what the bill on the questionnaire is about — making sex education mandatory in public schools.

Illinois law currently allows school districts to opt out. “LGBTQ+ kids are literally dying,” Johnson said, pointing to a decline in the number of schools offering sex ed during the past few years. “LGBTQ+ youth have higher rates of bullying, higher rates of mental health challenges, and higher rates of suicide. When schools refuse to teach public health and safety education, LGBTQ+ kids suffer; some with their lives.”

So, Johnson said, “Knowing whether a candidate is willing to support legislation that will save kids’ lives — while not dispositive — is very important to our Board in making their endorsements.”

Jay Young of Common Cause Illinois told me, “The prohibition in Section 5-30 applies to legislators and candidates and not to groups like Equality Illinois, so there isn’t anything unlawful about their questionnaire.”

But does that mean legislators and candidates could be the ones in hot water if they pledge to vote for a bill on an endorsement questionnaire?

Common Cause’s Young wondered whether candidates and legislators “shared the same understanding about providing a ‘holistic’ picture that Equality Illinois claims to be looking for.

“I’m not sure that that comes across fully in the language of the questionnaire that plainly states ‘We will consider your votes on the following bills as well as your responses to the following questions.’ ”

Also, would the group really endorse someone who answered “No” on that very important question? Johnson said they could in certain circumstances, like if a strong supporter opposed it over a local issue or faced a homophobic opponent with a decent chance of winning.

The bottom line, though, is that associations, legislators and candidates really need to think these things through. Are the groups putting legislators and candidates in any sort of jeopardy? And are the legislators and candidates opening themselves up to criticism … or worse?

Yes, these groups need to know who they’re dealing with. I can certainly see the nuance here. But others may not be so inclined.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Bears’ final five games may lead to firing squad
The Wiseman Trophies: the 2023 college football awards you won’t see presented on TV
Antisemitism comes from both far left and far right
Will the real ‘Golden Bachelor’ please stand up?
There’s plenty of hypocrisy with Moms for Liberty, other pious GOP frauds
Why youth homelessness is a big problem in Cook County
The Latest
Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) at a Chicago City Council meeting in September.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Feds play recording of call with Gery Chico as they allege Ed Burke used threats over permits ‘to extort benefits’ from businesses
Prosecutors in Burke’s corruption trial say the call in 2017 demonstrated the former alderman’s “modus operandi.”
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Bulls
Polling Place: Are the Bulls a better team without Zach LaVine?
That’s a question they’re going to have to answer — if they haven’t already — whether or not there’s a strong trade market for LaVine, a player with all the physical tools but some that too often go unused.
By Steve Greenberg
 
McDonald’s launched its new beverage-focused, drive-thru-only restaurant concept at 285 N. Weber Road in Bolingbrook.
Food and Restaurants
CosMc’s debut in Bolingbrook marked by long lines, hours-long wait time
Customers waited nearly three hours for a taste of McDonald’s new beverage-focused restaurant concept that will soon expand to Texas.
By Erica Thompson
 
Blackhawks alternate captains Nick Foligno (left) and Seth Jones (right) celebrate a goal.
Blackhawks
Inside the Blackhawks’ locker room without Corey Perry: ‘What are we going to do to get the energy back?’
In the wake of Perry’s messy departure, even more leadership responsibilities have been shifted onto Nick Foligno, Seth Jones and Connor Murphy to steer the Hawks through adversity. They explain how they’ve regrouped and adjusted.
By Ben Pope
 
Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) pictured at an October City Council meeting.
City Hall
City Council panel advances new 311 ‘hate incident’ reporting plan
The “Chi vs. Hate” ordinance aims to collect reports of disturbing acts that might fall short of a crime, but hint at more troubling actions to come, as hate crimes spike in Chicago and beyond.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 