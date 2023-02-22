The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Lou Dobbs’ 2020 election fraud lies could help Dominion Voting’s lawsuit against Fox

Fox Business host Dobbs was a champion of the baroque conspiracy theory that implicated Dominion Voting Systems in election fraud.

By  Jacob Sullum
   
SHARE Lou Dobbs’ 2020 election fraud lies could help Dominion Voting’s lawsuit against Fox
President Trump Addresses Annual CPAC Event In National Harbor, Maryland

Lou Dobbs speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

After the 2020 presidential election, Fox News helped promote what Rupert Murdoch, chairman of its parent company, privately called “really crazy stuff.” It was a baroque conspiracy theory that claimed Joe Biden had stolen the election through a “massive fraud” involving Dominion Voting Systems, tricky Smartmatic software, phony ballots, election officials across the country, George Soros, the Clinton Foundation and “communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China.”

In dueling summary-judgment briefs published last week, Dominion argues that Fox defamed it, while Fox argues that it merely reported what then-President Donald Trump and his representatives were saying. The main obstacle to Fox’s defense can be summed up in two words: Lou Dobbs.

Other Fox hosts conducted softball interviews with Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, allowing them to lay out their unsubstantiated election-fraud claims and sometimes lending credence to them. But the host of the Fox Business show “Lou Dobbs Tonight” stood out as a champion of the view that “the election was stolen,” a position he maintains to this day.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

During a Nov. 12, 2020 interview with Giuliani, Dobbs described the alleged election conspiracy as “the end game to a four-and-a-half-year-long effort to overthrow the president of the United States.” Dobbs repeatedly reiterated that allegation on his show the next day.

If you “read all about Dominion and Smartmatic voting companies,” Dobbs declared in a Nov. 14 tweet, “you’ll soon understand how pervasive this Democrat electoral fraud is, and why there’s no way in the world the 2020 presidential election was either free or fair.” During his Nov. 16 show, Dobbs referred to “what the Trump legal team and others are discovering about Dominion,” which he said provided “probable cause for a complete and thorough investigation.”

Opinion Newsletter

Two days later, Dobbs again endorsed what he described as “President Trump’s fight for a free and fair election.” When Giuliani repeated his baseless charges against Dominion and Smartmatic, Dobbs agreed that “it’s outrageous.”

On Nov. 19, the day that Giuliani and Powell held a bizarre press conference in which they laid out their claims, Dobbs described their presentation as “powerful” and an affidavit they cited as “stunning.” He said Powell would be “providing more details on how Dominion vote machines and Smartmatic software were used to help Joe Biden.”

During a Nov. 24 interview with Powell, Dobbs referred matter-of-factly to “the electoral fraud that’s been perpetrated this year.” He worried that “Americans have given no thought to electoral fraud that would be perpetrated through electronic voting,” which he said involved Dominion, “at least in the suspicions of a lot of Americans.”

In a Dec. 10 tweet promoting another Powell appearance, Dobbs echoed her claim that “the 2020 Election is a cyber Pearl Harbor.” During that interview, Dobbs told Powell, “we will gladly put forward your evidence that supports your claim that this was a Cyber Pearl Harbor,” adding that “we have tremendous evidence already.” Afterward, Dobbs said Powell had presented “groundbreaking new evidence indicating our presidential election came under massive cyber-attack orchestrated with the help of Dominion, Smartmatic and foreign adversaries.”

In reality, Powell had no such evidence, as Fox News reporters and Fox News host Tucker Carlson had pointed out. While Fox presents those objections as evidence that it was appropriately skeptical of Powell’s tall tale, they should have given Dobbs pause.

So should the conclusions of Republican election officials and Trump’s own attorney general — not to mention the text conversations in which John Fawcett, one of Dobbs’ producers, described Powell’s election lawsuits as “complete bs” and speculated that she “could be losing her mind.” Noting that Powell’s story “doesn’t make sense,” Fawcett warned that “I just don’t think she is verifying anything she is saying.”

Dominion has to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that Fox either knowingly or recklessly accused the company of participating in election fraud. That’s a high bar, but Dominion may be able to clear it with a strong assist from Dobbs.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @JacobSullum.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Don’t sweep up innocent people with crime-fighting automated license plate readers
The Cubs are Dansby Swanson’s team — and he’s aiming to make sure of it
When schools track female athletes’ menstrual history, it likely violates federal laws
Expect Ryan Poles’ disinformation campaign to kick into high gear
Like it or not, crooked lawmakers earned their pensions
Ukraine war will be a long haul
The Latest
Pitcher Bryan Shaw joined the White Sox at spring training Wednesday.
White Sox
White Sox add Bryan Shaw to bullpen picture
Right-hander signed to minor league deal with invite to spring training.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Burlington Central’s Caden West (4) with the ball fake to complete his drive to the basket untouched as the Rockets play Huntley.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the state playoff scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Members of the Aden Community Center, a Bridgeview-based nonprofit that caters to Arab American communities of Chicago, rallied outside Trump International Hotel in 2017.
Metro/State
Arab Americans aren’t ‘white,’ study authors tell Census
A new study from UIC documents inequities Arab Americans face in the Chicago area and recommends government agencies use Middle Eastern/North African to identify the fast-growing demographic group.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
 
Travelers at the United Airlines terminal at O’Hare Airport.
Travel Well
United Airlines: Parents no longer have to pay extra to sit with their kids
The airline says it’s making changes that will make it easier for parents and children to stay together on flights.
By Zach Wichter | USA Today
 
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says are Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade Feb. 8 in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army.
Nation/World
Examining North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal and its ability to use it
It says its nuclear forces are capable of destroying its rivals. But many foreign experts say the claims are propaganda. Here’s a closer look at North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.
By Kim Tong-Hyung | AP and Hyung-Jin Kim | AP
 