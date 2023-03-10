The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 10, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Chicagoans should start talking about why they’re so afraid in the first place

White voters can’t actually be afraid of violent crime because data shows they don’t really experience violent crime.

By  Alden Loury
   
SHARE Chicagoans should start talking about why they’re so afraid in the first place
Mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson prepare for a Mayoral Forum on March 8 at NBC 5 studios in the Peacock Tower.

Mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson prepare for a Mayoral Forum on March 8 at NBC 5 studios in the Peacock Tower.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Over the next three-plus weeks — via mail-in ballot, early voting and runoff Election Day voting on April 4 — hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will cast a ballot for the city’s next mayor. They will choose between former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

There are very clear differences between the candidates on issues such as education, policing and city finances. Those divergent views were on display in their first head-to-head debate this past week. Also on display were their accusations that the other candidate seeks to make race an issue in the campaign.

For sure, race will be a central theme and determining factor in the mayoral runoff. But neither Vallas nor Johnson can be blamed for that. Chicago has a long history of race serving as a fault line in city politics … and just about everything else.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

The influence of race won’t come from Vallas, who is white, or Johnson, who is Black — although their rhetoric might certainly contribute to it. The element of race will come from the rest of us, as it always does.

We’ve already seen it in how Chicagoans have processed the city’s most pressing issue — and the campaign’s most prominent issue — violent crime.

Vallas has fashioned himself as the law-and-order candidate and rode his tough talk on fighting crime to a convincing first-place finish during the first-round of voting — particularly among white voters. Vallas received 33% of the vote citywide and won nearly 500 precincts in the Feb. 28 municipal election. He was strongest in majority-white precincts on the city’s Southwest and Northwest sides and also in the Loop and surrounding communities. In all, Vallas finished first in more than 350 majority-white precincts throughout the city. When Vallas ran for mayor four years ago, he claimed just 5% of the vote citywide.’

Opinion Newsletter

Interestingly, since 2019, there hasn’t been a murder in the majority-white Forest Glen, Jefferson Park and O’Hare communities on the Northwest Side and Mount Greenwood on the Southwest Side, according to an analysis of violent crime victimization data on the city’s data portal. In addition, there hasn’t been a non-fatal shooting in the majority-white Edison Park community on the Northwest Side.

Additionally, since 2019, nonwhites are 14 times more likely to be a homicide victim than their white counterparts, the analysis shows. And nonwhites are 18 times more likely to be the victim in a non-fatal shooting than their white counterparts.

In contrast, among the Black and Latino communities with the highest violent crime figures, voters preferred other candidates to Vallas.

So why are white voters in and around downtown and on the Northwest and Southwest sides so enamored with Vallas and his crusade to make Chicago safer? They’re far and away the safest group in Chicago and live in the city’s safest communities.

They’re afraid.

But they can’t actually be afraid of violent crime — they don’t really experience violent crime.

Since 2019, there were 315 homicides in the majority-Black Austin community on the West Side — nearly three times the total number of white homicide victims in the entire city during that span.

I think white Chicagoans are afraid of something else.

My guess is that they’re afraid of the communities where violent crime most often occurs — and the people who live there — Black and Brown people.

It fits.

For decades, white Chicagoans have expressed fears of their nonwhite neighbors — usually with their feet.

White Chicagoans used restrictive covenants to confine Black residents to segregated communities. When the covenants fell, whites fled to the suburbs. When Black residents followed them, particularly to the south suburbs and the near west suburbs, white residents fled even farther away.

More recently, when Latino residents left their enclaves and moved into white communities on the Southwest and Southeast sides, white residents fled. In suburban Cook County, the white population has fallen dramatically since 2000 as the Latino population there has exploded. Over the past decade, some of the most dramatic demographic shifts have occurred in the southwest suburbs where white population has declined as the Asian population has surged.

In addition, white Chicagoans have abandoned churches, schools, restaurants and shopping malls once they lost their white majorities. With every wave of white migration, the city and the region have been reshaped economically, socially and politically. Things eventually settle until Asians, Blacks and Latinos begin to encroach — and then the process repeats.

Vallas and Johnson will continue to debate their strategies to make Chicago a safer place to live. And every Chicagoan should seek to be in dialogue with them to determine who has the best plan.

But that’s not the only conversation that needs to take place.

Some Chicagoans should also start talking about why they’re so afraid in the first place.

Alden Loury is senior editor for race, class and communities at WBEZ and writes a monthly column for the Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Chicagoans must reclaim all public parks
Illinois has to get smarter as it builds its behavioral health infrastructure
Rev. Michael Pfleger: New top cop needs to bring a new approach to crime in Chicago
Lonzo Ball’s injury mystery is a crying shame for him and the Bulls
How car insurance can work for pedestrians and cyclists
‘Animal Court’ to be back in session as noted sculptures return to West Side after 16 years
The Latest
Festival goers walk by graffiti that reads “NO RIOT FEST IN OUR PARK” along the fence in Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Nearby residents have long complained about limited access to the park before, during and after festivals and concerts, like Riot Fest.
Letters to the Editor
Chicagoans must reclaim all public parks
Public parkland was not put here to make money, it was established as part of the grand plan of the city to ensure the health and well-being of the inhabitants.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields before a game last season.
Bears
Bears make right call in betting on QB Justin Fields’ future, trading No. 1 pick
The Bears got a good haul from the Panthers, and that gives them the resources to put a proper team around Fields for the first time in his career.
By Jason Lieser
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Authorities release name of 9-year-old girl shot to death in Bolingbrook home invasion
The girl was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room, where she later died from her injuries, Bolingbrook police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bernard Kersh stands beside the Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr. to address reporters as he left the Cook County Jail in December 2019 following his arrest for allegedly spitting on a Chicago Police officer, who then body slammed the 29-year-old, who has a history of mental illness.
News
Lawyers for man bodyslammed by CPD officer say city hid officer’s disciplinary records
CPD Superintendent David Brown said Officer Jerald Williams use of force against Bernard Kersh in 2019 was “massively excessive,” recommended 135-day suspension.
By Andy Grimm
 
Lucas Giolito.
White Sox
Footloose and fancy freer, White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito likes early results
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 