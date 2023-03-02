The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Columnists News Chicago

Chicago mayor rivals Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson pledge support for city’s 2024 Democratic convention bid

Hoping to allay concerns after the defeat of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson jointly agree to back the effort to land the 2024 Democratic convention.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
Construction underway for the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, July 29, 1996. Chicago, Atlanta and New York are in the running to host the 2024 convention.

Construction underway for the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, July 29, 1996.

Associated Press

Mayoral rivals Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson signed a joint letter on Thursday  pledging their support for Chicago’s bid to host the 2024 Democratic convention, a move made to head off any potential concerns from the Democratic National Committee in the wake of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s defeat.

The letter, to Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, comes as the host city decision is expected in the coming weeks, with Chicago and Atlanta the frontrunners with New York’s prospects dim.

“We write to you today to express our steadfast support of the bid to bring the 2024 Democratic National Convention to Chicago,”  Johnson and Vallas said in the letter, organized by the committee handling Chicago’s bid.

“Regardless of who becomes the next Mayor, it will be a top priority to work with the current mayoral administration in a seamless transition and bring the convention to Chicago and ensure it is a success in every possible way. This event will be a win for our city and for the DNC, and we look forward to having a proud role in helping to re-elect the 46th President of the United States,” they said.

Lightfoot was an enthusiastic booster for Chicago’s host city bid, which requires the city to promise to smooth over any issues dealing with traffic, logistics and other related issues.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is also heavily lobbying for Chicago, promoting the city’s bid with President Joe Biden and his top administration staffers and others who may influence the decision.

Pritzker, a billionaire, said as part of promoting the city’s bid that he was among those making upfront guarantees to the DNC that the party would lose no money if Chicago snagged the convention.

Biden, expected to run for a second term in 2024, will pick the host city. Chicago last hosted a Democratic convention in 1996.

There was a concern among some trying to land the convention for the city that if Lightfoot were defeated — and the DNC perceived that it would have to start over in negotiations with a new mayor and a new team — that it could just as well select Atlanta or New York.

The letter is designed to underscore continuity and how the next mayor — whether Vallas or Johnson — is on board.

