The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Columnists Commentary

I’ve been riding CTA all my life. It’s time for a reckoning on public transit’s problems.

I’ve been riding the CTA since my mother was pregnant with me, Natalie Moore writes. I don’t mind the peddling, whether it’s music, socks or incense sticks. But when safety and cleanliness become problems, change must be afoot.

By  Natalie Y. Moore
   
SHARE I’ve been riding CTA all my life. It’s time for a reckoning on public transit’s problems.
The CTA has no shortage of characters and talent, but a public awareness campaign is needed to scrub the transit agency’s image, columnist Natalie Moore writes. In this photo from May 2021, My Block My Hood My City founder Jahmal Cole speaks on a Red Line train during a fashion show staged on two cars.

The CTA has no shortage of characters and talent, but a reckoning is needed about cleanliness and other problems, columnist Natalie Moore writes. In this photo from May 2021, My Block My Hood My City founder Jahmal Cole speaks on a Red Line train during a fashion show staged on two cars.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Before the Chicago Transit Authority adopted a color-coded rail system, I routinely rode the Dan Ryan line. One day in the early 1990s, a man who appeared to be houseless laid on the floor like a crumpled bag of potato chips.

A teenager boarded the ‘L’ with a boombox — remember, it’s the 1990s — and loudly played music. Then he started rapping about his absent father. The irritable man on the floor yelled for him to stop. The teenager ignored him and carried on with his performance. Again, the man interrupted.

As the train creaked above Chinatown, passengers exchanged worried glances. We did not want to be in the middle of a confrontation. The rapper did not care and continued his lyrics. The man jumped up and got in the teen’s face. A fight didn’t break out because the man started to rap — as the absentee father.

After the gasps, riders enjoyed the musical skit and clapped when the duo finished. Impressed by the creativity, most people donated to the street performers. The nation’s second-largest transit system is never short of characters or talent.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

I’ve been riding the CTA since my mother was pregnant with me. Family lore says she almost went into labor on the ‘L’ with my younger brother. I still ride buses and trains today and don’t mind the peddling, whether it’s music, socks or incense sticks. Public transportation is for all, the commuters and hustlers in the big city. A colleague and I exchange stories about the most outlandish shenanigans we see on the ‘L.’ A guy selling a full bar out of his cooler ranks pretty high.

But when the CTA experience compromises safety and cleanliness, change must be afoot.

Scrub away the CTA dirt, literally and figuratively

The CTA has been in crisis mode since the pandemic. At ‘L’ stations and platforms, you can step over or run into: Caked-up dirt. Puddles of cigarette water. Frozen vomit. Filth.  Smoking inside train cars — weed and cigarettes. Earlier this year, WBEZ conducted an informal survey of 2,000 riders. A majority of riders complained about safety, delays and ghost buses. But they did show sympathy toward CTA employees — who, by the way, have their own frustrations. CTA employees are leaving and the agency is struggling to plug workforce gaps, which leads to reductions in rail and bus service. 

Accountability from CTA’s top brass feels paltry and there hasn’t been a reckoning — much less a buffet of innovative solutions — about the problems. Unhoused people — who have the right to use public transportation — are using ‘L’ cars as de facto shelters or mental health clinics. Yet policing can’t be the cure-all. 

Opinion Newsletter

Given high gas prices, the opportunity exists for CTA to promote ridership. It’s upped my usage. More electric buses are coming. After decades of advocacy from organizers, the Red Line is finally going to be extended.

I get the sense that riders don’t take pride in CTA because the dirt makes them feel CTA doesn’t have pride. A public awareness campaign is sorely needed to scrub away the literal and figurative dirt. 

Recently, I traveled the Red Line and a man boarded playing The J.B.’s — the name of James Brown’s band — on a small speaker. (Gone are the days of boom boxes.) With a toothless grin, he lamented how the young folk “don’t know nothin’ about this music.” None of the passengers objected to the early morning jamming. Then he lit a cigarette. Sigh. The man didn’t appear threatening, so I politely asked him if he would stop smoking. A woman on her cell phone across from him chimed in, too.

The man obliged.

Natalie Y. Moore is a reporter on race, class and communities for WBEZ and writes a monthly column for the Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Officer Aréanah Preston was what every police chief should look for
That CNN ‘town hall’ with Trump was anything but journalism
Aréanah Preston: ‘Full of life, dreams, big goals’
Rise of 63rd Street continues with plan for $48 million ‘Woodlawn Social’
On abortion, Democrats take a risk on repeal of parental notification laws
Spread the word on how to renew Medicaid coverage
The Latest
This screen grab, taken from a digital scan released by Atlantic/Magellan on Thursday, shows&nbsp;the bow of the Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean. Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic wreck, showing the entire relic in unprecedented detail and clarity, the companies behind a new documentary on the wreck said Thursday.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Full 3D scan of Titanic shows the shipwreck in a new light
The resulting data — including 715,000 images — is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted before.
By Sylvia Hui | Associated Press
 
1488726066.jpg
Cubs
Cubs bullpen management: A look into David Ross’ thought process without a closer
The Cubs’ walk-off loss to the Astros Wednesday encapsulated their bullpen conundrum.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago’s new mayor, Brandon Johnson, hugs his predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, after she executes her last official act in office.
Fran Spielman Show
Johnson’s City Council floor leader portrays Lightfoot as sore loser undermining smooth transition
“Mayor Lightfoot, in her final days, really worked to harm this incoming administration. It’s sad. It’s unfortunate. But we now have to come together as a city and clean up the mess that she left us,” Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, the mayor’s City Council floor leader, told the Sun-Times.
By Fran Spielman
 
Major League Soccer has awarded a new franchise to San Diego. “We’ve wanted an MLS team here for many, many years,” league commissioner Don Garber said,
Soccer
MLS awards 30th franchise to San Diego
The addition of the San Diego franchise balances MLS at 15 teams per conference. A team name and crest will be revealed in the future.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
An electric CTA bus charges in a station at Navy Pier, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2022. Electric buses are being introduced on the South Side.
Transportation
South Side gets its first electric CTA buses
Two electric buses rolled out Tuesday on the No. 63 route, one of the CTA’s busiest. It runs between 63rd/Stony Island and Midway Airport and is the second route to feature electric buses.
By David Struett
 