The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Columnists Commentary

That CNN ‘town hall’ with Trump was anything but journalism

Why Kaitlan Collins didn’t just haul off and slap the big blowhard across the face when he called her a “nasty” woman, I can’t imagine, Gene Lyons writes.

By  Gene Lyons
   
SHARE That CNN ‘town hall’ with Trump was anything but journalism
That ‘town hall’ on CNN was really The Donald Trump Show, staged in an ersatz New Hampshire village, Gene Lyons writes.

That ‘town hall’ on CNN was really The Donald Trump Show, staged in an ersatz New Hampshire village, Gene Lyons writes.

AP Photos

Time was when people calling themselves journalists were in the business of reporting news, not creating it. However, we no longer have political journalism in this country; instead, we have TV. And what TV is about, almost regardless of what it pretends to be about, is celebrity.

Oh, and money. Ratings, celebrity and money.

As quoted by Michael Tomasky in The New Republic, CNN chief executive Chris Licht professed the highest motives when he took over the network: “I think we can be a beacon in regaining that trust by being an organization that exemplifies the best characteristics in journalism: fearlessly speaking truth to power, challenging the status quo, questioning ‘groupthink’ and educating viewers and readers with straightforward facts and insightful commentary ... First and foremost, we should, and we will be advocates for truth.”

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Instead, he gave us The Donald Trump Show, staged as a “town hall” in an ersatz New Hampshire village populated by credulous zombies. Not journalism at all, but a pseudo-event bearing the same relationship to political reality that professional wrestling bears to real sports. A Trump campaign event, paid for by a self-styled news network. Basically, a campaign donation from CNN.

This placed moderator Kaitlan Collins in the unenviable role of WWE referee, charged with correcting Trump’s voluminous lies with little hope of even slowing him down. The man lied about everything while the MAGAs yukked it up and cheered him on. He lied about the 2020 election. He lied about the Jan. 6 insurrection and his role in it. He lied about the abortion issue. He lied about classified documents that he left lying around at Mar-a-Lago while he lied to the government about hoarding them. He lied about his efforts to pressure Georgia officials to reverse his electoral loss in that state.

Asked about his infamous phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump brazenly claimed, “I didn’t ask to find anything. I said, ‘You owe me votes.”’

Why Collins didn’t then confront him with an audio recording of the call, in which he suggested that Georgia election authorities should disqualify thousands of supposedly fraudulent ballots, I can’t imagine.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump told Raffensperger, one more than he would have needed to claim the state’s electoral votes. In reality, Georgia recertified its presidential votes three times with the same result.

The GOP nominee lost every time.

I also can’t imagine why Collins didn’t just haul off and slap the big blowhard across the face when he called her a “nasty” woman. Him, a dirty old man in elevator shoes, a corset and more makeup than Dolly Parton.

It would have made great TV.

But the woman Trump really defamed — all over again — during his 70 minutes of bizarre ranting was E. Jean Carroll. This was a bit more than 24 hours after a federal jury found that Trump had sexually assaulted her in a New York department store and was liable for $5 million in damages for repeatedly calling her a fantasist and a liar.

Opinion Newsletter

He repeated the same claim that the jury had rejected: that Carroll was a total stranger and a “whack job” who conspired with friends to make up a phony story for money. He added that the total stranger owned a cat named “Vagina.”

And if you believe that, well, you’d probably vote for the crazy scoundrel all over again.

Yes, I wrote “crazy.” His niece Mary Trump is far from being the only qualified mental health professional who has diagnosed the former president as a textbook example of narcissistic personality disorder. Most shrinks prefer not to get involved because of professional taboos — well-founded, for the most part — against diagnosing people they haven’t examined personally.

Narcissism on display

By now, however, we’ve all seen quite enough of Trump to draw some conclusions, particularly in highly revealing contexts like the CNN town hall. More, in fact, than many therapists see of clients they have no hesitancy about diagnosing. Simply put, Donald Trump is a classic case of a criminal psychopath.

According to what’s known as the DSM-5 (the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition”), narcissists display “arrogant, haughty behaviors,” “a sense of entitlement” and a “grandiose sense of self-importance.” Markedly “lacking empathy” for others, they believe that they are special and unique, require “excessive admiration,” and are characteristically “interpersonally exploitative (taking advantage of others to achieve their own ends).” Lying, cheating and stealing come as second nature to such persons, many of whom end up in penitentiaries.

Unless, that is, they inherit hundreds of millions of dollars from Daddy, and with that fortune, legal immunity. The average “thug,” to use one of Trump’s favorite words, would still be in prison for what he did to E. Jean Carroll.

Instead, we make him a “star.”

Columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President.”

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
I’ve been riding CTA all my life. It’s time for a reckoning on public transit’s problems.
Officer Aréanah Preston was what every police chief should look for
Aréanah Preston: ‘Full of life, dreams, big goals’
Rise of 63rd Street continues with plan for $48 million ‘Woodlawn Social’
On abortion, Democrats take a risk on repeal of parental notification laws
Spread the word on how to renew Medicaid coverage
The Latest
The CTA has no shortage of characters and talent, but a public awareness campaign is needed to scrub the transit agency’s image, columnist Natalie Moore writes. In this photo from May 2021, My Block My Hood My City founder Jahmal Cole speaks on a Red Line train during a fashion show staged on two cars.
Columnists
I’ve been riding CTA all my life. It’s time for a reckoning on public transit’s problems.
I’ve been riding the CTA since my mother was pregnant with me, Natalie Moore writes. I don’t mind the peddling, whether it’s music, socks or incense sticks. But when safety and cleanliness become problems, change must be afoot.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
Major League Soccer has awarded a new franchise to San Diego. “We’ve wanted an MLS team here for many, many years,” league commissioner Don Garber said,
Soccer
MLS awards 30th franchise to San Diego
The addition of the San Diego franchise balances MLS at 15 teams per conference. A team name and crest will be revealed in the future.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
An electric CTA bus charges in a station at Navy Pier, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2022. Electric buses are being introduced on the South Side.
Transportation
South Side gets its first electric CTA buses
The Chicago Transit Authority rolled out two electric buses Tuesday along the #63 route, one of the CTA’s busiest. The route, between 63rd/Stony Island and Midway Airport, is the second route to feature electric buses.
By David Struett
 
From left to right, Steve Marker, Duke Erikson, Shirley Manson and Butch Vig. Photo credit: Brian Ziff.
Music
Garbage’s Shirley Manson excited about band’s victory ‘lap of honor’ on Noel Gallagher tour
Garbage is currently touring in support of its 2021 album “No Gods No Masters,” which Manson says was “much more political than we have ever been and probably ever will be again.”
By Joshua M. Miller — For the Sun-Times
 
The Cardinals’ Willson Contreras got a walk after deceiving Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen into two pitch clock violations.
MLB
MLB issues warning against batters trying to trick pitchers into clock violations
“In recent days, we have seen batters attempt to induce pitchers to violate the pitch timer regulations by creating the appearance that they are in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher ... when, in actuality, they have not fully entered the batter’s box,” MLB senior vice president Michael Hill wrote in a memo.
By Associated Press
 