The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Columnists Commentary

How to read Republican polls without feeling terror

Two recent polls, showing former President Trump in the lead among GOP candidates, illustrate the dangers of consuming too much public opinion at this stage.

By  Mona Charen
   
SHARE How to read Republican polls without feeling terror
Some polls show former President Donald Trump leading other Republicans, but the 2024 primary season is still months away.

Some polls show former President Donald Trump leading other Republicans, but the 2024 primary season is still months away.

Getty

Experts will advise you never to eat meat with cream sauce at a buffet; always to lock your car even when just dashing into the 7-Eleven for two minutes; and never to read national polls in the year before an election.

But there are coping mechanisms if you, like me, fail on the third.

Two recent polls illustrate the dangers of consuming too much public opinion at this stage. NBC’s poll shows former President Donald Trump has widened his lead over the field in the Republican primary contest since his latest indictment, with 51% now saying he’s their preferred candidate for the nomination, up from 46% in April.

That puts him 29 points ahead of Ron DeSantis, his nearest challenger, whose support dropped from 31% in April to 22% in June.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Asked about Trump’s federal indictment, 63% say the charges give them “no real concerns at all,” while 14% report only “minor concerns.” But that isn’t even the most disturbing result. 

That honor belongs to the question about what disturbs voters most. The question: “Does this issue give you major concerns, moderate concerns, minor concerns, or no real concerns?” 

Option 1: “Joe Biden being re-elected and serving another four years as president” or Option 2: “Donald Trump being elected again and serving another four years as president.”

OK, inhale: 58% had major or moderate concerns about Trump, but once again, Biden had him beat, with 60% registering concerns.

Good God, what is wrong with people? Trump attempted a coup, endangered national security, exacerbated internal divisions, mishandled a health emergency causing thousands of needless deaths, dined with Nazis and is running on “terminating the Constitution.” 

So, sure, kind of a toss-up between that and a normal president who has some policies we don’t like but who follows the law (with one exception that is being challenged in the courts) and appoints responsible adults to important posts.

Another poll from Morning Consult showed, for the first time since tracking began in December 2022, that in a head-to-head contest between Trump and Biden, Trump would win by three points. 

So, aside from vodka or hemlock, what is the secret to assimilating this information?

One thing I keep in mind is that polls this far ahead don’t mean much. In June 2015, Jeb Bush had 19% to Trump’s 12%. In June 2007, Clinton led Obama 33% to 21%. Lesson: Voters are not that focused on presidential races this far out.

Another thing to bear in mind is that nominating contests are not conducted on a nationwide basis, as these polls are. They are state-by-state contests wherein the results from one contest influence the outcomes of later races. Momentum is real. Bandwagon effects are strong.

If Trump wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, the race for the nomination will probably be over. But if someone else wins one or both, or one non-Trump candidate wins Iowa and another takes New Hampshire, then it’s a jump ball.

Though Trump remains strong among Republican primary voters, there are definite cracks. The same NBC poll reports 29% of Republican registered voters say the GOP needs a new leader “with better personal behavior and a new approach,” and an additional 21% say “Donald Trump was a good president, but it’s time to consider other leaders.”

The party is thus divided roughly 50/50 on whether he ought to be the nominee. Of course, with the winner-take-most system the GOP employs, Trump could have more than enough support to ensure his nomination.

Opinion Newsletter

Which brings us to the question of the indictments. Polls reflect what voters hear and most GOP voters have heard whataboutism. But this time, there are voices from within the GOP information bubble who are telling the truth.

Chris Christie is firing daily broadsides. Asa Hutchinson and Will Hurd, too. And even on Fox News, viewers have been exposed to former Trump stalwarts Bill Barr, Trey Gowdy, Karl Rove and Jonathan Turley saying the indictment is strong and Trump’s behavior is inexcusable. Elected Republicans like Don Bacon and even Freedom Caucus member Ken Buck have said they won’t support a convicted felon for president.

I know, I know, it’s such a low bar, but considering where we’ve been, it marks a significant change.

And even if Trump is nominated, a critical portion of Republican voters will either stay home or vote for the Democrat. We’ve seen this pattern in recent races. In 2022, Republican voters in key races gave less support to MAGA candidates than to traditional Republicans.

In Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Georgia and Arizona, Republicans split their votes, denying victories to Doug Mastriano, Don Bolduc, Herschel Walker and Kari Lake. In each of those crucial swing states, if Republican voters had delivered the percentage of votes to those candidates that they did to other Republicans on the ballot, the election-denying MAGA candidates would have won.

It’s going to be a stressful 18 months, but there are good reasons not to despair for the future of the country over today’s polls.

Mona Charen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the “Beg to Differ” podcast.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Closing Greyhound bus station would hurt those who need affordable transportation
What’s more important than Russia?
Amtrak is on a faster track with new, improved Illinois service
Bidenomics Chicago takeaways: Biden ‘loves’ the slogan, says Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a campaign co-chair
Sorry, NASCAR. It’s not you, it’s us.
NASCAR race is waste of resources, will make air pollution worse
The Latest
leighton_ext2b.jpeg
News
Ex-priest gets 7 years after pleading guilty to sexually abusing boy at Evanston hotel
Kenneth Lewis, 62, entered the plea Thursday to a felony count of aggravated sexual abuse in a deal with Cook County prosecutors that saw other charges against him dropped, including predatory criminal sexual assault, court records show.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Executive Director of Community Investment and Communications at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Tonita Cheatham hands a bag with a blanket to a patient in the Sinai Cancer Care Center at Mount Sinai Hospital on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Chicago.
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR’s Harrison Burton delivers gifts to patients at Chicago hospitals
The 22-year-old NASCAR driver delivered blankets to patients at Lurie Children’s and Mount Sinai hospitals Thursday. He also handed over $10,000 checks to each hospital from the NASCAR Foundation.
By David Struett
 
People walk outside the Greyhound bus station in the West Loop, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Letters to the Editor
Closing Greyhound bus station would hurt those who need affordable transportation
The West Loop location is safe, convenient, easy to navigate and close to public transportation. It is a place people who may be vulnerable, physically handicapped or unable to afford other transportation options can access.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The U.S. Supreme Court building.
Education
Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling ‘an attack on people of color,’ Illinois education leaders say
The 6-3 decision by the high court’s conservative majority “will make it more difficult for Northwestern to achieve one of our imperatives — the promotion of diversity, inclusion and belonging on our campuses,” University President Michael Schill said.
By Nader Issa and Jacquelyne Germain
 
Bleachers are set up as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race near the course’s turn 10 at South Michigan Avenue and West Ida B. Wells Drive.
NASCAR In Chicago
Heading to NASCAR Chicago? Here’s what you can, can’t bring with you inside the raceway
There is a strict NASCAR gate entry policy and all bags and patrons may be subject to search.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 