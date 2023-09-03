The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 3, 2023
IMG_3176.jpeg

The sign on Trump Tower going up in June, 2014. It has to come down someday, doesn’t it?

Photo by Neil Steinberg

Columnists Commentary

A chance to get rid of the Trump sign?

Rich guys pay to plaster names over stuff all the time; maybe one will free us of a name we see too much already.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE A chance to get rid of the Trump sign?

There’s a lot of money in the world. It can be a challenge to figure out new ways to show it off.

Not one but two homeowners within dog-walking distance of my place in Northbrook have bought the lot next door and added a second, ancillary new home attached to their already ample present house.

A practice I’d never seen, or even imagined, before. Nor can I imagine now, really, and I’m watching it done. An intriguing mystery: Why? The thing to do would be to knock on the door of the owner and simply ask, though I’m worried the question would come out, “What’s wrong with you?”

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

So I wait.

Of course truly rich people buy and sell residences at the drop of a hat. Hedge fund multi-billionaire Ken Griffin owns $1 billion in high-end properties. He paid $58 million for a four- four penthouse at No. 9 Walton, a $250 million condominium in New York City and assembled a “colossal” $450 million estate, with a quarter mile of beach, in Florida. The Versailles he’s building is a sprawling 44,000 square feet, the floor space of a dozen typical North Shore mansions.

Before he fled to Florida to be among his people, Griffin tossed a condo’s worth of cash — $125 million — at the Museum of Science and Industry, buying the promise to rename the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

To its credit, the MSI has been slow walking the change the past three years. I imagine its administrators, whenever the subject arises, slumping in their chairs and moaning, “Awwww, do we hafta?”

The change will sting. I remember older Jewish relatives who called the place “The Rosenwald,” a de facto honor to Julius Rosenwald, who fronted the $3 million in 1926 — $51 million today — to create the Museum of Science and Industry, modestly declining the chance to put his name on it, knowing that a man is remembered by his good works, not by ponying up bucks to plaster his name over things in a self-aggrandizing fashion.

Speaking of self-aggrandizing. Last week the Trump International Hotel and Tower lost its legal bid to stick its insurer with the $12 million the city could fine it for pumping 20 million gallons a day of untreated hot water from its air conditioning system into the Chicago River, imperiling fish and other aquatic life.

My reaction was: “Good. Screw ‘em.” Although I also saw the glimmer of a possibility.

Twelve million dollars is a lot of money, even to the Trump Organization. Maybe especially to the Trump Organization, which pretends to be this financial juggernaut but is more smoke and mirrors.

Perhaps one of those famous deals can be struck. What I have in mind is this: If the sign, that has marred and shamed the riverfront since 2014 comes down, the debt will be forgiven.

Or since that isn’t the way fines from Clean Water Act violations work, some Ken Griffin-level billionaire on the more liberal end of the spectrum — they do exist — can buy the sign for $12 million and donate it to a scrap heap. Or fundraise with it — I’d donate $100 to, oh, RefugeeOne, in return for a money clip fashioned from the junked letters.

Yes, regular readers might remember this is a sea change from 2019, when I suggested the sign be landmarked, to remain there permanently as a grim reminder of our national tragedy, a version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, this one acknowledging the deathless shame of Americans rejecting the fundamentals of their own cherished democracy.

But that was four years ago. Now Trumpism has settled into a kind of sickening permanence that seems like it will just keeping going with or without him, enduring as long as Americans want to embrace any self-flattering nonsense peddled by power-hungry politicians.

Push back is important. Just as after World War II the army dynamited the giant swastika over the stadium where the Nuremberg rallies were held, so the Trump should come down to show the country has entered a new era.

Which is hasn’t, yet. Not by a longshot. A Wall Street Journal poll last week showed Trump leading Biden by a point. While I thought I would plant the seed, as far as anybody knows, rather than losing the one we’ve got, in a few years all the buildings downtown will have a huge Trump sign.

Editorials
Most Chicago streets still aren’t safe enough for bicycles
Editorials
Chicago’s theater scene takes another blow as cutbacks hit iconic Steppenwolf Theatre
Columnists
Labor Day a time to kick back, relax — and remember the heroes of the past and the tumultous road behind
View More Stories In Commentary
The Latest
Singer Jimmy Buffett (shown in 2004 in New York) has died at the age of 76.
Music
Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76
Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, after battling Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Josh Kiszka and Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet perform onstage at Microsoft Theater in 2022.
Music
‘Spur-of-the-moment’ vibe propels Greta Van Fleet’s ‘Starcatcher’
The album’s lyrics have a familial aspect but also go beyond, into spiritual and cosmic realms.
By Joshua M. Miller — For the Sun-Times
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Three men wounded in Austin shooting
Officers responded to a shooting and discovered the men in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Javonne Mansfield takes a break as he works to prepare for pouring a concrete foundation at an intersection in Tampa.
Weather
As extreme heat triggers health issues, Tampa, other cities address ‘shade deserts’
Neighborhoods with more trees and green space stay cooler. Those covered in asphalt swelter. Lower-income neighborhoods tend to be hottest.
By Lauren Peace | Tampa Bay Times and Jack Prator | Tampa Bay Times
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Neighbor’s motorcycle noise gets on my nerves
Is there a nice way to ask him to stop revving the engine on our street?
By Abigail Van Buren
 