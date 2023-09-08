The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Columnists Commentary Age Well

Joe Biden’s age isn’t the problem. We are.

Aging isn’t for cowards. Longevity is a blessing that should be celebrated, not ridiculed. Longtime Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell aims to view aging in a different light in her new column, called “Starting Over.”

By  Mary Mitchell
   
SHARE Joe Biden’s age isn’t the problem. We are.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in late July.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Is President Joe Biden, at 80, showing his age? Of course, he is.

You see it when he struggles with balance and hear it in his faltering speech.

Unsurprisingly, a NewsNation poll released last week found that 80% of those responding said they’re “very concerned or “somewhat concerned” about Biden’s age.

But what’s the big deal?

Let Biden speak from a comfortable chair and use a walker when he has to go a distance.

The shame isn’t that Biden is showing his age. The problem is that the Democrats couldn’t find a promising candidate to challenge the Republicans and let Biden go home and get some rest.

Americans should be concerned if the medical professionals caring for Biden determine he can’t carry out his duties.

Otherwise, our concern is just ageism.

Ageism is one of the last acceptable prejudices, “so ingrained in our culture that we often don’t even notice,” according to the American Psychological Association.

Because of ageism, women in the spotlight must wear a ton of makeup to appear youthful, while men can age naturally without worrying about looking old.

After running through my 50s, surviving my 60s and slowing down in my 70s, I’ve learned an important truth: Every day, there is another challenge to overcome.

Aging isn’t for cowards.

Still, if you are blessed to be in your 70s or beyond, we need to hear from you now more than ever.

Many of you are now accomplishing more in your latter days than in your earlier years.

I just read an AARP magazine article about a woman who became a fashion model at 73. And there are remarkable stories about bodybuilders, adventurers and entrepreneurs in their 80s, defying the stereotypes of old and crotchety.

Don’t get me wrong. There’s nothing wrong with retirement.

After working most of our lives, it is reasonable to expect that at a certain point we will be able to kick back and do only what we want to do and not what we have to do to occupy space in this world.

But concerns about the solvency of Medicare and the seesaw economy have many of us putting off our retirement dreams.

That’s OK.

The delay might help jittery seniors overcome the retirement anxiety many seniors suffer when it is time to cut the cord.

Unfortunately, not every senior has a choice. Many seniors do not have children to help support them through this phase of life and have to work until their health fails.

But, as much as I want to kick off my shoes and let the world go by, I can’t. After a taste of retirement, I realized it is not in my nature to remain silent when the world is going to hell in a handbasket.

This new column I’ll be writing, called “Starting Over,” will segue into what’s next for baby boomers like me.

I hope it will be a place where they feel valued.

Instead of ridiculing seniors for being old, we should celebrate their longevity and learn from their experiences.

I don’t need a mirror to see that I am aging.

Every day, I run into subtle and not-so-subtle reminders that I’m coming closer to the end of this journey we call life.

I see it in the faces of well-meaning acquaintances who tell me how good I look for my age. I hear it in the voices of young men who call me “Mama,” even though they are strangers, and from grown men who address me as “young lady.”

So why am I writing about this now?

Because there is still a lot of work to do, and time is winding down. We don’t have time for “-isms.” We must prepare the next generation for what we know is coming.

Besides, at this stage of life, you begin to think about what you could have, should have or would have done differently if you had the chance.

While there are no “do-overs” in life, every day we wake up is an opportunity to start over.

Mary Mitchell is a longtime columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times. Her new column on aging and other topics will appear on Sundays.

Next Up In Commentary
Criticism comes with the job, Mayor Johnson
Big Game Hunting: If Northwestern can’t beat UTEP, what hope is there for the Wildcats?
Is Nikki Haley the GOP’s best hope in 2024?
Chicago’s Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders need affordable housing solutions
Is Irish literature too ‘woke?’
Illinois governor’s mansion haunted by history, hijinks, heirlooms and art — but no ghosts
The Latest
A la jefa de operaciones escolares, Crystal Cooper, y otras 11 personas se les ha prohibido volver a trabajar para CPS después de renunciar o ser despedidos luego de la investigación.
La Voz Chicago
Más de una docena de empleados dejan CPS tras acusaciones de fraude en préstamos federales
Se descubrió que los 14 mintieron en sus solicitudes de préstamos PPP de ser trabajadores independientes y algunos inventaron negocios falsos.
By Lauren FitzPatrick
 
Un robo ocurrió alrededor de las 6:20 a.m. el miércoles en la estación ubicada en la cuadra 1400 al sur de Blue Island Avenue, dijo la policía. Luego, otra persona atacó a un oficial que comenzó a perseguir al ladrón, dijo la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Cuatro arrestos por incidentes en estación de policía que alberga migrantes
Por lo menos una de las personas arrestadas era migrante.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A hospital emergency room sign
News
Man killed in Lake View shooting
The man was shot inside a home in the 3300 block of North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Members of the Rich Township High School marching band make an entrance during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University.
Photography
Picture Chicago: This week’s 15 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
DuSable Lake Shore Drive welcomes cyclists, beachgoers enjoy the remaining days of summer, and the Sun-Times visits the Illinois governor’s mansion.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
No Aaron Rodgers, no problem? Not so fast, Bears-Packers will be a battle even without Aaron Rodgers
This confidence is an attitude with which I am neither familiar nor comfortable. That’s a nice way of saying, “Are you people insane?”
By Rick Morrissey
 