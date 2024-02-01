The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Columnists Politics Commentary

MAGA conspiracists believe Taylor Swift is a Pentagon asset

Swift’s beau Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, and the deranged conspiracy theory about the singer is flourishing among the right-wing crowd, S.E. Cupp writes.

By  S. E. Cupp
   
SHARE MAGA conspiracists believe Taylor Swift is a Pentagon asset
Wearing an AFC championship T-shirt, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce puts his arm around pop star Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks with Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs beat Baltimore in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Conspiracy theories suggest that the romance between the stars is part of a secret plot to help President Joe Biden get reelected in 2024.

Julio Cortez/AP

By now you’ve probably heard the shocking news: Taylor Swift, the billionaire mega-celebrity pop star, is actually a Pentagon psy-op, or psychological operation, whose ultimate mission is to get President Joe Biden reelected.

Now that the singer’s beau Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, that deranged conspiracy theory is getting more legs from the right-wing, MAGA-loving crowd that’s been rabid fans of other definitely true and totally plausible scenarios, like the one where John F. Kennedy Jr. comes back from the dead to run with former President Donald Trump. Could happen.

Never mind their track record on such wild whoppers — just because Pizzagate didn’t pan out and Biden probably isn’t a robot doesn’t mean this one isn’t true.

In between her Eras Tour’s 151 performances, it’s not hard to believe Swift has also been working with Deep State defense contractors on the side to manufacture a relationship with the Kelce, so that Americans finally discover the previously unknown singer and the NFL’s middling tight end, somehow rig the Super Bowl so that his bumbling team can win, and become so famous that when she endorses Biden it secures his reelection. What’s not to buy?

It shouldn’t matter that Swift is already one of the most famous people on the planet, Kelce is the NFL’s best tight end, and this will be the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. Or that Swift already  endorsed  Biden in 2020. Who cares — this is totally happening.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

But in case you’re a little skeptical (i.e., a brainwashed establishment lib), I’ll tell you how we got here, to a world in which a former Republican presidential candidate is  wondering — out loud — “if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall.”

On the evening of Jan. 9 this year, while you were probably taking down Christmas lights or doing dry January with a mocktail that — let’s face it — didn’t quite hit the same, over on Fox News a truth-defying primetime host was busy concocting yet another bogus and utterly  bizarre story  to rile up his gullible viewers.

Jesse Watters piles on

“Have you ever wondered why or how [Swift] blew up like this?” Jesse Watters asked, seemingly unaware that the  12-time  Grammy winner and billionaire has been famous for quite some time.

“Well, around four years ago, the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset during a NATO meeting,” he told his viewers.

His proof? A video of a woman at a conference in a small Eastern European country suggesting that online communities could work with influencers like Swift to counter disinformation and misinformation online.

The speaker was a Johns Hopkins University research engineer, an academic. She does not work in the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit. She is not even a government employee.

No one discussed turning Swift into a Pentagon “asset.”

And the presentation was not at an official-sounding “NATO meeting,” but at a conference for the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, based in Estonia.

The Pentagon quipped back at Watters’ ridiculous hypothesis, “As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off.” Get it?

But as Swift and Kelce’s relationship blossomed, and the three-time Super Bowl champs won their AFC championship game — inexplicably! — the false prophecy became super-duper true to a MAGA base that’s been conditioned to fall for even the lamest attempts at fooling them.

“George Soros owns Taylor Swift music,”  penned  the  busted  conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X. “She is a performer following orders. The dying system is trying to subconsciously switch her out with Biden in young voters minds. This only works if you are not living an awake life. If you are reading this and don’t understand there is a good chance you are in a waking trance.”

“I have never been more convinced that the Super Bowl is rigged,” Jack Lombardi, a right-wing personality, posted on X.

Jack Posobiec, the favorite mouthpiece of  white supremacistsinsisted : “They’re gearing up for an operation to use Taylor Swift in the election against everything: against Trump, for Biden, they’re gonna get her and all you know they call them the Swifties, they’re going to turn those into voters, you watch.” No word on who “they” are.

All because a guy on Fox News — who’s pushed dozens of dumb conspiracy theories involving everything from “ Law & Order: SVU ” to the  Grand Canyon — threw some more manure into the ether to keep MAGA angry, afraid and, in this case, delusional.

But angry, afraid, and delusional is just how Watters likes his viewers — because if they were happy, healthy, and sane, he couldn’t keep peddling this lunacy.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com .

Next Up In Commentary
Local school councils shouldn’t be robbed of authority to decide on cops in schools
Strengthen Faith’s Law to better protect Illinois students from sexual abuse
Measles outbreak shows the importance of getting kids vaccinated
When basic journalism is criminalized in Texas, a federal appeals court is OK with it
The NFL, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: The truest of true loves
Chicago and Cook County are looking for election judges. Why not step up?
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend’s habit of canceling wastes my time and money
She keeps backing out after plans are made and tickets are purchased.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
ap24032112584859.jpg
College Sports
Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer in front of historic crowd
Clark’s 35 points in Iowa’s 110-74 win were enough to move her past Kelsey Mitchell into second place on the NCAA’s all-time women’s scoring list and into first on the Big Ten’s all-time list.
By Annie Costabile
 
gettyimages-1976411972.jpg
College Sports
Zach Edey scores 10 of his 30 points in OT to lead No. 2 Purdue past Northwestern
Northwestern coach Chris Collins drew a technical foul and was ejected with 1.7 seconds left when he walked onto the court, yelling furiously at one referee with the ball still in play.
By Michael Marot | AP
 
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks alongside supporters, campaign staff and family members during his primary night rally at the Sheraton on Jan. 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Trump was joined by (L-R) Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Eric Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776092942
Elections
Battle to keep Trump off Illinois primary ballot moves to state court
Objectors asked the court to move quickly and are hoping it will hear arguments as soon as Monday.
By Jon Seidel
 