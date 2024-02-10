The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Columnists Black History Commentary

Black Chicago is still waiting for investment: ‘There’s so much potential’

The pace of declining Black spaces in Chicago is speeding up, Alden Loury writes. Despite the decline, there’s a market waiting for the investment that will keep Black residents in place and draw others back to the communities they’ve called home.

By  Alden Loury
   
SHARE Black Chicago is still waiting for investment: ‘There’s so much potential’
People walk down the sidewalk and sit on chairs on 75th Street Boardwalk, with business signs in the background.

People listen to a band on July 23, 2021 on the 75th Street Boardwalk in Chatham on the South Side, a Black community where reinvestment is slowly happening.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

America is losing its Black spaces.

An analysis of decennial census data shows there was a net decline in the number of majority-Black census tracts across the nation between 2010 and 2020, from roughly 6,150 to about 5,730. To ensure the analysis was comparing apples to apples, geographically, I compared racial demographic data from 2010 and 2020 using census tract boundaries used in 2010.

It’s the first time the country has witnessed a net loss of such Black areas since at least 1990.Conversely, majority-Latino and majority-Asian census tracts increased nationwide between 2010 and 2020.

It’s not a matter of declining Black population. The number of Black Americans grew by 6% — from about 37.7 million to about 40 million — during that decade.

In particular, the loss of Black spaces is happening in America’s largest cities, including New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Between 2010 and 2020, Brooklyn witnessed a net loss of more than 40 majority-Black census tracts. More than 25 majority-Black areas disappeared in D.C., and Los Angeles County lost more than 20 majority-Black spaces.

Chicago is not far behind, with a net loss of almost 20 majority-Black census tracts between 2010 and 2020.

Why?

Many blame gentrification. Soaring housing prices have long been blamed for Black displacement in Harlem, Brooklyn and other parts of New York City; the historic Black neighborhood surrounding Howard University in Washington D.C.; and Black sections of South L.A.

Things are a little different in Chicago.

Gentrification happens slower in Chicago’s Black communities, compared to what we’ve seen in the Black spaces of other cities.

While Chicago saw its Black population decline more than any other U.S. city between 2000 and 2010 — by nearly 180,000, or 17% — the city only lost about 3% of its majority-Black census tracts during that span. Despite the population falling in Black areas, there weren’t many others rushing in to replace those Black residents. Segregation, it seems, helped maintain those Black spaces.

However, the pace of declining Black spaces is speeding up. The city lost more than 6% of its majority-Black census tracts between 2010 and 2020 — and not just because of gentrification.

Disinvestment dooms Black neighborhoods

For every Black census tract that has fallen to gentrification, another three or four have been lost to disinvestment — the fallout of foreclosures, a lack of neighborhood amenities, few job opportunities and worries about crime. Instead of being pushed out, many Black families have decided to get out in pursuit of better living conditions.

The available and affordable housing stock in those declining Black enclaves has attracted many Latino families, including those who were priced out of gentrifying neighborhoods. Black sections of Austin, Chicago Lawn, Humboldt Park, New City and West Englewood have become an oasis for Latino families looking for affordable rental housing or an opportunity to purchase a home.

While some of the people have changed, those areas on the South and West sides remain largely unchanged, and they look decidedly different than the areas that have gone from Black to white or from Latino to white.

Parts of the Near North Side, the South Loop and the West Loop were underdeveloped Black spaces in the 1990s and early 2000s. Now, they’re some of the city’s most electric neighborhoods, loaded with trendy bars, swanky condos and soaring housing values.

In some ways, it all feels cyclical.

After restrictive covenants fell in the middle of the 20th century, Black families stretched out from Bronzeville to many parts of the South and West sides. From the 1950s through the 1970s, as white families fled those areas, Black families bought homes, enrolled their children in schools and claimed those neighborhoods along with a piece of the American Dream.

However, that picture of prosperity and economic growth eventually evaporates, and the common denominator appears to be the flow of white residents.

When white people move in, investment usually follows — new construction, shops, entertainment — leading to increasing demand and housing values. The opposite is true when white people move out. Over time, the investment fades — fewer jobs, businesses and loans — leading to stagnant housing prices, less desirable conditions and population loss.

There’s so much available land in Black Chicago. There’s so much potential. And despite the declining population, there’s a market waiting for the investment that will keep Black residents in place and draw others back to the communities they’ve called home.

It shouldn’t require the interest of white residents for the private sector to see value or opportunity in Black communities.

Alden Loury is data projects editor for WBEZ and writes a monthly column for the Sun-Times.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Shake off the Taylor Swift conspiracy theories and just enjoy the Super Bowl
Uncertainty shadowed Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day event — but he gave guests memories to relive again and again
Football is ending, but college hoops is here for you. Here’s a 10-item catch-up on the season
What will labor unions want for helping House Speaker Welch oust Mary Flowers?
This Super Bowl is about more than Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ... right?
Calling all prayer warriors — Your city needs you
The Latest
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin-119025183.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ scoring woes not affecting goalie Petr Mrázek
Mrázek has been one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise dismal season for the Blackhawks.
By Kyle Williams
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson talks to students at Brighton Park Elementary School on the first day of school for CPS, on Aug. 21, 2023.
Politics
After mayoral letter, state Senate president files ‘Mayor Johnson’s plan’ to elect 10 school board members this year
The new bill includes ethics provisions Senate President Don Harmon requested last year. Last week, Mayor Brandon Johnson sent Harmon a letter supporting the Chicago Teachers Union-backed plan to elect 10 members in November, while the mayor appoints the other 11.
By Tina Sfondeles and Nader Issa
 
This image released by FX shows Jeremy Allen White in a scene from “The Bear.” White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a five-star chef running a Chicago dive sandwich shop that he inherited from his older brother. (Matt Dinerstein/FX via AP) ORG XMIT: NYET601
Movies and TV
‘The Bear’ Season 3 to premiere in June
The series received 10 Emmy Awards including best comedy at last month’s ceremony.
By Miriam Di Nunzio and Katie Anthony
 
Illinois v Northwestern
College Sports
Football is ending, but college hoops is here for you. Here’s a 10-item catch-up on the season
You’ll be filling out brackets before you know it. It’s time to start gettin’ smart.
By Steve Greenberg
 