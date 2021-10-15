 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Mayor hopes gift cards will persuade the unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 shot

City is also launching a new website to encourages donations to fund the effort.

By Stefano Esposito
Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a new program Friday to encourage unvaccinated Chicago residents to get the shot.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a new program Friday to encourage Chicago residents to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In the latest push to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated, the city is offering $100 Visa gift cards to residents and is launching a website to encourage donations to fund the program.

“We must increase our vaccination rate. We must do it in every corner of our city, and we must do it in order to finally move beyond the pandemic,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday at Erie Division Street Health Center, 2418 W. Division.

As of Oct. 9, about 74% of Chicago residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Lightfoot said. She also said that 97% of people occupying the city’s intensive care beds “that are clinging to life” are the unvaccinated.

“The vast majority of people who remain unvaccinated want to get vaccinated, but they’re concerned, they are nervous,” she said.

To make a donation to the fundraising campaign, go to PayitForwardChicago.com.

The gift cards are available at all Erie Family Health centers and Esperanza Health centers, officials said. Cards are expected to be available at Howard Brown Health, Access Community Health Network and Lawndale Christian Health Center by the end of next week, officials said.

“Talk to your friends, talk to your family members about why it’s important to step up in this moment,” Lightfoot said. “We don’t want to lose another Chicagoan, not one other, to COVID-19 because those deaths are entirely preventable.”

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

No cameras at Smollett trial next month, judge rules as he denies ‘Empire’ actor’s latest attempt to dismiss charges

Judge James Linn said he expects to start jury selection in the case and hear arguments starting Nov. 29.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Man charged in FBG Duck murder ordered detained

A federal prosecutor said Tacarlos "Los" Offerd purchased the vehicle used as the "lead car" in the Aug. 4, 2020, murder one week earlier. That vehicle was then returned to the dealership in the suburbs less than an hour after the deadly shooting, he said.

By Jon Seidel

Gov. Pritzker and wife report earning $2.2 million in taxable income last year, paying $760,000 in state, federal taxes

A billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, the governor and Illinois first lady M.K. Pritzker reported $5,143,972 in adjusted gross income last year. Of that, $2,201,946 was taxable.

By Rachel Hinton

Lightfoot’s vaccine standoff with police union moves to the courts

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s directed her corporation counsel to file a complaint for injunctive relief against the Fraternal Order of Police and its president, John Catanzara.

By Fran Spielman

Bears’ Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks all questionable for Packers

Mack has not practiced all week because of a lingering foot injury.

By Patrick Finley

Stunning visuals propel lagging storyline in ultimately impressive ‘Dune’

Director Dennis Villeneuve is a master at creating mind-boggling futuristic worlds, and he tops himself with the overwhelmingly striking imagery in "Dune."

By Richard Roeper