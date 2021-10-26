 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

City unveils plans to give COVID-19 vaccine to younger children

Chicago Public Schools is planning a citywide marketing campaign to promote the vaccine for younger children.

By Stefano Esposito
Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s public health commissioner, got praise for her handling of the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced plans Tuesday to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11..
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The city’s top public health official on Tuesday promised that there will be no shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to children ages 5 to 11 — possibly by early November.

“This is not going to be ‘The Hunger Games,’” Dr. Allison Arwady said, referring to the popular fantasy survival book series.

Arwady said she doesn’t expect a repeat of people having to scramble to find appointments as was the case when the vaccine first became available for adults earlier this year.

About 100,000 pediatric doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the city during the first week of its availability, Arwady said, speaking to reporters at City Hall. There are about 210,000 children in the 5 to 11 age range living in the city, she said.

“I want to reassure you, there will be vaccine available for your child,” Arwady said.

Although stand-alone pharmacies, grocery stores and clinics are expected to receive the vaccine, Arwady urged parents and guardians to first check with their child’s pediatrician.

“We would love them to go with their regular provider — they can help get caught up on other vaccines, answer questions,” she said.

The vaccine will only be distributed after it has received approval first from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At first, only the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be available for children.

“Just like adults, the vaccine will remain free. No insurance, no identification, no doctor’s order required,” she said.

And like adults, children will require two doses — although each dose is expected to be about one-third of the adult dose and given with a smaller needle, Arwady said.

Vaccinations will also be available at school-based health centers and at mobile vaccination clinics,

Chicago Public Schools plans to operate four regional vaccination clinics at Chicago Vocational, Roosevelt, Clark and Richards high schools. CPS also will make shots available through mobile vaccination units and school-based health centers. Visit cps.edu/COVID for details.

The district is planning a citywide marketing campaign to promote the vaccine for younger children.

“We’re going to do a big marketing education campaign,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, appearing with Arwady Tuesday. “We want to be very intentional because what families need is just good information, especially from medical experts.”

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Woman sentenced to probation for lying to 911 operator about baby being inside carjacked vehicle

Sade Owens, 31, during a hearing Thursday pleaded guilty to a single count of making a false report to a 911 operator, court records show.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Blackhawks add Jonathan Toews, Henrik Borgstrom to growing COVID list

The Hawks now have five players, including Toews and Patrick Kane, and three assistant coaches on the COVID list.

By Ben Pope

Former hotel workers sue Swissotel Chicago, accused it of violating ‘Right to Return to Work’ ordinance

Swissotel didn’t respond to a request for comment, but sent a letter to the women’s attorney in August, arguing the ordinance doesn’t apply to the three women because they were "terminated," not "laid off."

By Manny Ramos

R. Kelly’s three Grammys will not be rescinded — for now — Recording Academy CEO says

Despite the acts attached to Kelly, the singer’s three Grammys will remain with him for the time being.

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer

Woman gets 10-year sentence for soliciting kidnapping in plot against woman who dated cop in Lightfoot’s security detail

Lissette Ortiz, 56, pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 to soliciting a kidnapping while armed with a firearm in a deal with Cook County prosecutors that saw four other counts against Ortiz dropped, court records show.

By Matthew Hendrickson

1st-and-10: Will Justin Fields make the 49ers pay for snubbing him?

When the 49ers moved up from No. 12 to No. 3 in the 2021 draft, they took Trey Lance over Fields. Lance might not play Sunday against the Bears, but Fields will get a chance for his own Patrick Mahomes finger-counting moment at Soldier Field.

By Mark Potash