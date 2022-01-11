Chicago’s top public health official touts family vaccine clinics at City Colleges

The city’s top public health official is urging people who are not yet fully vaccinated to take advantage of weekend vaccine clinics starting later this month at City Colleges of Chicago.

“We continue to see the COVID-19 vaccine provide great protection against serious outcomes — specifically hospitalization and death,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said in a statement. “Especially in the colder months and through the current Omicron surge, it is so important that all eligible members of your family have received their COVID-19 vaccine and booster.”

The clinics are open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at least through the end of February. and will offer the pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine (for children ages 5 through 11, adult doses for those age 12 and up, and booster shots.

One location will be open each weekend day, starting Jan. 22 at Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S. Pulaski Rd., then Jan. 23 at Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. The next weekend, the clinics will be at Kennedy-King and Olive-Harvey, followed by Truman and Malcolm X the weekend after that. All locations are in the rotation except Harold Washington College in the Loop.

Booster doses for anyone 12 or older can be received at least five months after the initial series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and at least two months after a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Registration is required, and can be done online. For more information, go to Chicago.gov/COVIDVax or scan this QR Code: