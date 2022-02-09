Pritzker to lift Illinois’ indoor mask mandate Feb. 28, but school requirements expected to remain

Illinois’ indoor mask mandate will end for most public settings by Feb. 28, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

That means masks won’t be required in grocery stores, restaurants and other gathering points, but they’ll still be required in hospitals, on mass transit and some other settings with vulnerable residents.

The Democratic governor intends to keep the mask mandate in place in public schools — pending the result of a legal challenge in downstate Sangamon County — but he said he expects to lift that requirement “weeks hence,” Pritzker said at an unrelated Champaign news conference.

“We still have the sensitive locations of K-12 schools, where we have lots of people who are, you know, joined together in smaller spaces, thousands of people interacting in one location at a time, and so that’s something that will come weeks hence,” Pritzker said. “But very importantly, things are getting better across the state of Illinois, and that’s really a credit to leaders across the state, but really to the people of Illinois.”

The governor pointed to a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks, which peaked at nearly 7,400 in mid-January and have declined to about 2,600.

Pritzker is expected to release more details about phasing out his mask mandate at a Loop news conference scheduled for 2 p.m.

His move to drop masks follows several other Democratic-led states that have announced plans this week to let mandates expire. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Wednesday to phase out that state’s mandate while keeping masks on in schools.

They join the ranks of many Republican-led states that for months have been bucking mask guidelines set last summer by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That agency still recommends masks in public indoor settings in areas where COVID-19 case counts are considered “high” or “substantial” — labels that still apply to more than 99% of counties nationwide, and all of Illinois.

But with experts placing more emphasis on COVID-19 hospitalizations than on case numbers after the Omicron surge, officials feel “much more comfortable” about easing restrictions, Pritzker said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.