Masked messages? Pritzker teases easing of indoor mask mandate — but says ‘careful planning’ needed for schools

“We’ve got to be very careful about how we remove those mask mandates, and also making sure that the schools are doing what’s responsible,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

By Mitchell Armentrout Updated
Gov. J.B. Pritzker adjusts his mask as he speaks during a news conference at the Thompson Center in September of 2021. Pritzker said a decision on his indoor mask mandate will be announced “very soon.”
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

With most of Illinois’ COVID-19 metrics as low as they’ve been since the arrival of the Omicron variant, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday hinted he could roll back his indoor masking mandate “very soon” — even as state officials wage a legal battle to keep masks on in schools statewide.

Telling residents to “stay tuned” for an announcement on masks, the Democratic governor said “we ought to be looking seriously at how to ratchet that back” for the public at large, but cautioned that “doing what’s responsible” in schools presents a different challenge.

“We’re very close,” Pritzker said at an unrelated Decatur news conference. “The challenge in schools … is because it’s such a central focus of communities, and literally sometimes thousands of people are interacting in a school in a single day in one location.”

“We’ve got to be very careful about how we remove those mask mandates, and also making sure that the schools are doing what’s responsible — [that] they have the testing available going forward, that they know when they should be thinking about — at the local level — when they should be putting masks back on when there are outbreaks and so on,” Pritzker said.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker responds reporters’ questions at the Thompson Center in August.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

“So that’s all, I think, in the careful planning process, and we’ll be making announcements.”

At the same time, Pritzker’s office is fighting a downstate judge’s temporary restraining order issued last week that ruled the governor overstepped his executive power with school mask mandates. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has asked an appellate court to pause that order, arguing that the nixing of school mask mandates threatens “severe and immediate public health risks and disruption to in-person learning.”

Pritzker’s Republican nemeses have urged him to cut through the mixed messaging on masks — and to follow the growing number of Democratic states that are going bare-faced while some Illinoisans “give up hope that they can ever have a normal life.”

“Governor, it has been a long two years, and the people of this state deserve to know what you are doing,” Illinois House Republican Durkin wrote to Pritzker in a letter Tuesday. “Will you follow the lead of your democratic colleagues across the nation, or will you continue to force your will on the people of Illinois, depriving them of any optimism for their future and the future of this state?”

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, speaks on the House floor last May.
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP file

Democratic governors in California, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon have all announced plans this week to ease up their masking restrictions and eventually lift them entirely.

They join the ranks of many Republican-led states that for months have been bucking mask guidelines set last summer by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That federal agency still recommends masks in public indoor settings in areas where COVID case counts are considered “high” or “substantial” — labels that still apply to more than 99% of counties nationwide, and all of Illinois.

But with experts placing more emphasis on COVID hospitalizations than on case numbers following the Omicron surge, officials feel “much more comfortable” about easing restrictions, Pritzker said.

“I would remind people that it’s downstate and southern Illinois and central Illinois where we’ve had the highest numbers of people, percentage wise, filling ICU beds and hospital beds,” the governor said. “And now that those numbers are coming down... I think everybody, the doctors in particular, are feeling much more comfortable about alleviating the mitigations.”

Illinois’ current daily case rate of 6,815 has shrunk to less than a fifth of what it was a month ago. Hospitals across the state were treating 2,634 COVID patients Monday night, the fewest they’ve seen since Dec. 2 — but intensive care units are still stretched thin in southern Illinois, where just three ICU beds were available for the entire region.

A patient is wheeled out of the Intensive Care Unit at Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side in December of 2020.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

The virus is still claiming 76 lives per day statewide, but that rate has fallen by 42% since mid-January.

Pritzker wouldn’t offer any specific thresholds that would need to be met to lift the mask mandate that’s been in place since August, or whether he’d change his stance on school masking.

“It’s a tremendous desire of mine to do what we did last summer, which is take masks off, and see if we can’t get through this now that we have treatments, widespread vaccinations, testing available, and we all know to wear a mask when things get more difficult — there may be another variant,” he said.

